News
2021 Hyundai Sonata sedan snares new shoes in top trims
Just a year after went on sale wearing new duds, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata will be available with new shoes to match. Hyundai announced Thursday that the mid-size sedan will be available with 19-inch wheels wearing Pirelli tires in top trims when it...Read More»
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid starts at $28,725, cheaper than Camry Hybrid
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid costs $28,725 in base Blue trim and reaches $36,275 in top Limited trim, the brand announced on Wednesday. The mid-size hybrid sedan is more expensive than the $26,575 Honda Accord Hybrid but cheaper than the $29,385...Read More»
2020 Hyundai Sonata vs. 2020 Volkswagen Passat: Compare Cars
The death of the family sedan is a farce. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata and 2020 Volkswagen Passat prove that mid-size sedans are still a great option to consider before buying a crossover SUV. The redesigned 2020 Sonata combines style and value, while...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2020
2019
