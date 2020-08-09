Buy a car
2021 Hyundai Sonata Preview

Our review of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Hyundai Sonata if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

2021 Hyundai Sonata sedan snares new shoes in top trims
Just a year after went on sale wearing new duds, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata will be available with new shoes to match. Hyundai announced Thursday that the mid-size sedan will be available with 19-inch wheels wearing Pirelli tires in top trims when it...Read More»
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid starts at $28,725, cheaper than Camry Hybrid
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid costs $28,725 in base Blue trim and reaches $36,275 in top Limited trim, the brand announced on Wednesday. The mid-size hybrid sedan is more expensive than the $26,575 Honda Accord Hybrid but cheaper than the $29,385...Read More»
2020 Hyundai Sonata vs. 2020 Volkswagen Passat: Compare Cars
The death of the family sedan is a farce. The 2020 Hyundai Sonata and 2020 Volkswagen Passat prove that mid-size sedans are still a great option to consider before buying a crossover SUV. The redesigned 2020 Sonata combines style and value, while...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2020
2020 Hyundai Sonata
7.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$23,600 - $33,500
The Hyundai Sonata finds its magic again for 2020, with a distinctive luxury-car vibe plus some features you won’t find in rival sedans.
2019
2019 Hyundai Sonata
6.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$22,650 - $32,250
The 2019 Hyundai Sonata aims squarely for value-minded shoppers who want a long warranty, and hits a bullseye.
2018
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
7.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$22,050 - $38,850
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata receives a much-needed injection of style.
Inventory
Looking for other models of the Hyundai Sonata?
Read reviews & get prices
