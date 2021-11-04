What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe? What does it compare to?

The Santa Fe spans the mid-size crossover SUV range with seating for five, a fuel-sipping Hybrid model, and turbo-4 Calligraphy luxury edition. Its competition ranges from the similar Kia Sorento to the Honda Passport, Nissan Murano, and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe a good SUV?

It’s very good, with a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe?

The plug-in hybrid is now available, and a new XRT trim joins the lineup of SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy crossovers.

Last year’s revamp of the Santa Fe’s nose and tail injected some energetic styling cues, maybe a little too energetic. Its exterior wears lots of cutlines and trim, but this year’s new XRT edition tones some of the clutter down with dark trim and wheels. The interior strikes us as more appealing: it’s confidently executed, with podlike vents, a low beltline, and big infotainment screens of up to 10.3 inches to go with quilted leather and high-grade headliners.

The base Santa Fe makes do with a pedestrian 191-hp inline-4; a 277-hp turbo-4 clips along at a significantly faster pace, but city driving leaves its dual-clutch transmission confused at times. We like the 226-hp Hybrid best for smoothness and efficiency, but will hold judgement until we drive the coming plug-in hybrid and test its 31-mile range claim. All Santa Fes put ride quality ahead of steering precision—rightly so, for a family vehicle—and deliver that poise better with the smaller wheels and tires offered across the lineup.

With room for four 6-foot-tall passengers and a smaller fifth in the back middle seat, the Santa Fe scores in interior comfort. Its well-cushioned front seats can be covered in nappa leather, and can be power-adjusted, heated, and cooled; in back it’s comfy for people or easily folded down to grow storage space to 72.1 cubic feet behind the front seats. The related Kia Sorento still has a third-row seat, but the Santa Fe doesn’t.

Every Santa Fe comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beam headlights. A head-up display can be fitted, as can a surround-view camera system. Crash-test scores rank at the top of the mid-size crossover class, too.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe cost?

The $28,425 Santa Fe SE comes with cloth upholstery, 18-inch wheels, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. Spend about $30,000 for an SEL with a power driver seat, wireless smartphone charging, and remote start—or make it a hybrid with a digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, and a panoramic roof for about $39,000.

Where is the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe made?

Hybrids come from South Korea; other Santa Fes hail from Alabama.