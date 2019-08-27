The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe has finally found its niche. It floated between the compact and mid-size crossover SUV niche for years. With the latest Santa Fe, Hyundai has put the 2020 Santa Fe squarely in the mid-size category, as it makes way for its three-row Palisade and its smaller Tucson.

The 2020 Santa Fe has admirable fit and finish in top versions, competitive performance and styling, and excellent safety ratings. All come without sacrificing its trademark value. We give it a 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Santa Fe carries over with minimal package and option shuffling, but strangely, some desirable active safety features like rear cross-traffic alert and automatic rear braking are no longer standard; now they’re limited to the SEL trim and above.

Review continues below

Compared to the outgoing model (the long-wheelbase version of which is still around as the Santa Fe XL), the new Santa Fe is sharper and more upscale. Borrowing the two-tiered headlight system from the rest of the lineup, it’s altogether more boxy, more upright, and tougher-looking than its predecessor. The interior is high-quality as they come, with contrasting stitching, handy storage cubbies, and fine materials.

A 2.4-liter inline-4 comes standard, and adequately motivates the nearly 3,600-pound Santa Fe with 185 horsepower, but the optional 2.0-liter turbo-4 is much better suited to the task. An 8-speed automatic transmission provides smooth (if slow) shifts, and optional all-wheel drive can be had for $1,700 while front-wheel drive is standard.

Thanks to a three-inch-longer wheelbase than the old five-passenger model, the Santa Fe fits all occupants comfortably with plenty of cargo space behind the rear seats and storage cubbies throughout.

Hyundai’s trademark value is present here too, with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic emergency braking all standard for around $25,000 on the base SE model.

The latest Santa Fe received a five-star crash test rating from the federal government last year, as well as a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.