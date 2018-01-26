The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport lives up to the name—at least the "Sport" part anyhow. It's a stalwart in the crossover-SUV crowd, thanks mostly to its value and feature set that bigger guys haven't yet matched.

Opt in for the higher-output turbo-4 and its meaty power and you'll see what we mean by "Sport."

We think it’s worth a 7.3 out of 10 on our ratings scale, which it earns most notably in safety and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Wedged between the smaller Tucson and bigger Santa Fe, the 2018 Santa Fe Sport both resembles and looks better than both. Last year Hyundai tweaked it with new front and rear ends, but didn’t really change much. Smart move, since the Santa Fe Sport strikes with deadly accuracy at the crossover-SUV styling median.

Since you’re already interested in our opinion, believe us when we say to skip the base engine. It’s not much less expensive. Its 185-hp output strains to meet the need of a couple of passengers and their stuff. Instead, take the turbo-4 and 6-speed automatic; there’s more than enough boost to push the Sport along quite briskly, even if all-wheel drive is on board, adding all its extra weight, even when it’s dry and sunny outside. Its 240 hp only cost a little more money and a mile per gallon or so.

Don’t expect brilliant handling, but don’t expect the Sport to make egregious road blunders, either. The steering could use a better sense of straight-ahead, but the Sport’s tuned to damp out bumps rather well, and the transmission dips into the power eagerly.

Sized like a Cherokee or CR-V, the Santa Fe Sport lays out lots of room for four adults, enough for five. Some models have a highly recommended sliding second-row seat that reclines. Either way, the seat folds down to boost cargo space into the mini-moving-van range.

Safety scores could only get better with better headlights, and some models offer forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency braking. All Santa Fe Sports have extensive standard equipment, and the usual options–leather, navigation, touchscreen infotainment–appear in mid-priced models.