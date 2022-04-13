What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Hyundai Palisade? What does it compare to?

Hyundai’s largest vehicle, the 2023 Palisade gets its first major update since its winning launch into the three-row SUV segment in 2020. It competes against the Kia Telluride, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer and many, many other three-row family vehicles, including minivans.

Is the 2023 Hyundai Palisade a good SUV?

We won’t judge it until we drive it later this spring, but the 2022 Palisade’s TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10 puts it near the top of our mainstream three-row SUV rankings, trailing only the Kia Telluride. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Hyundai Palisade?

The refreshed Palisade carries a new look inside and out that falls in line with the brand’s design language first adopted on the smaller Hyundai Tucson. Upgraded standard features include the latest tech advancements, and an eight-seat option contrasts available heated third-row seats that show the range of the Palisade as either a family workhorse or a luxury-leaning bargain. A new off-road adjacent XRT trim likely joins the SE, SEL, Limited, and range-topping Calligraphy trim, though Hyundai won’t announce the full lineup and pricing until this summer. The XRT model has dark trim elements, fake skid plates, black roof rails, black 20-inch alloy wheels, power sunroof, and black synthetic leather inside.

The most notable changes on the Palisade can be seen head on, with a wider and taller cascading grille that’s plated like an armadillo. Its wings spread wider into the stack of vertical LED headlights and daytime running lights, which are pushed to the corner of the facade, instead of curved inside them like on the previous model. Similar vertical taillights stack on the rear, with high and low body lines that visually connect to the front. From the side, changes to the Palisade might be harder to discern, save for Lincoln-inspired turbine designs on available 20-inch wheels.

Inside, a slim band of vents stretches from the start button to the passenger door, and the climate control panel stretches longer to enhance the illusion of greater width. A new steering wheel design further emphasizes the horizon of the dash, which is topped by a wide 12.0-inch touchscreen. The console remains a clever use of hard buttons and hidden storage compartments, and available nappa leather with soft-touch surfaces mixed with metal trim continues to appeal.

The powertrain carries over with a 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The lone powertrain tops out at 22 mpg combined, which can’t keep up with hybrid competitors.

With front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive, the engine packs a punch once in motion, with quick downshifts during passing moves. Paddle shifters give some control back to the driver, as do six drive modes (Smart, Snow, Sport, Eco, Comfort, and a new Tow mode) that reprogram the powertrain and traction systems for ideal behavior, whether that’s quicker shift reactions or less wheelspin at launch. A center locking differential helps send half of the torque to the rear wheels in AWD models, but the Palisade rides more for comfort than cornering, as it should be for a three-row family hauler. It can tow up to 5,000 lb.

The comfort improves on a winning formula for 2023, with an available massing driver’s seat that automatically adjusts position during long drives. Second-row passengers have headrests that fan out like on higher end airplane seats, but the Palisade promises to be much more comfortable, whether with the new three-seat bench or the captain’s chairs with available cooling. Those seats fold down with the push of a button for easier access to the wayback. Third-row riders are not forgotten, with available heaters in the wayback as well, and available reclining or power folding that expands the 18 cubic feet of space to 45.8 cubes behind row two. Hyundai says USB-C ports have been added to accommodate every row, and a rearview camera helps drivers see through passengers heads out the back; a conversation mirror counters that for drivers to check on the shenanigans happening back there.

Safety remains a priority with rear seat monitors that can detect children or pets and sound an alarm if it detects motion in the cabin after it has been locked and shut off. Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, while options such as adaptive cruise control, remote parking, a surround-view camera system, and a limited hands-free driving system comfort drivers while also adding a degree of safety. The 2022 model aced crash tests by the IIHS and the NHTSA, which should continue for the 2023 Palisade.

How much does the 2023 Hyundai Palisade cost?

When pricing is announced this summer, expect it to be higher than the 2022 model, which ranged from about $35,000 to just under $50,000 in top Calligraphy trim.

Standard features remain unknown at press time, but Hyundai says the 2023 Palisade will feature faster wireless smartphone charging, a more sophisticated digital key with more functionality, a wi-fi hotspot, and a 12.0-inch touchscreen with navigation and enhanced voice commands.

Where is the 2023 Hyundai Palisade made?

In Ulsan, South Korea, but conjectures continue about shifting production to Hyundai’s plant in Alabama, where the Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, and Tucson are made.