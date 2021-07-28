What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Palisade? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade marries three rows of seats with digital technology to create a tech-forward family wagon with available all-wheel drive. It’s a rival for vehicles such as the Kia Telluride, Ford Explorer, and Honda Pilot.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Palisade a good car?

It is. With the Palisade, Hyundai posts excellent scores for features and safety, for a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Palisade?

Hyundai fits blind-spot monitors to every Palisade now, and the Calligraphy comes in front-drive spec. Other than that, the Palisade carries over wearing the same intricately detailed front end and wide ribbons of chrome on its body, with the same lavish interior that looks sensational in light tones and trimmed with quilted nappa leather. It’s a plush family wagon no matter which version you choose; as a Limited or a Calligraphy, it’s a luxury vehicle missing only the luxury badge.

Power isn’t the Palisade’s status play, though its 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 plays well with its 8-speed automatic to merge deftly into freeway traffic and pass without drama on back roads. It excels in ride quality: it’s damped well, with well-cushioned responses that don’t grow harsh when the 18-inch wheels on base models get upgraded to blingy 20-inchers.

Quiet and lined with high-quality materials, the Palisade cabin can seat eight people and carry about 18 cubic feet of cargo. All rows can seat medium-sized passengers in swell comfort; we’d opt for the second-row captain’s chairs with heating and cooling to fashion the ultimate adulting wagon.

Crash-test scores have been superb, and every Palisade has automatic emergency braking, though outward vision isn’t great at the rear corners due to thick roof pillars.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Palisade cost?

At $34,335, the Palisade SE FWD comes with cloth upholstery, seating for eight, 18-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Our pick? The $36,685 Palisade SEL, which comes with either a three-seat middle bench or a pair of second-row captain’s chairs, with options for leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen.

Where is the 2022 Hyundai Palisade made?

In South Korea.