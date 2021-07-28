Likes
- Beautiful interior
- Well-composed ride
- Excellent interior space
- Great warranty
- Great value
Dislikes
- Risky front-end look
- Average gas mileage
- Performance takes a back seat
- Calligraphy pushes the Hyundai limit
- Lots of information in its infotainment
The 2022 Hyundai Palisade melds family-wagon utility with luxury-SUV fittings to vault to the top of our three-row SUV ratings.
What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Palisade? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Hyundai Palisade marries three rows of seats with digital technology to create a tech-forward family wagon with available all-wheel drive. It’s a rival for vehicles such as the Kia Telluride, Ford Explorer, and Honda Pilot.
Is the 2022 Hyundai Palisade a good car?
It is. With the Palisade, Hyundai posts excellent scores for features and safety, for a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Palisade?
Hyundai fits blind-spot monitors to every Palisade now, and the Calligraphy comes in front-drive spec. Other than that, the Palisade carries over wearing the same intricately detailed front end and wide ribbons of chrome on its body, with the same lavish interior that looks sensational in light tones and trimmed with quilted nappa leather. It’s a plush family wagon no matter which version you choose; as a Limited or a Calligraphy, it’s a luxury vehicle missing only the luxury badge.
Power isn’t the Palisade’s status play, though its 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 plays well with its 8-speed automatic to merge deftly into freeway traffic and pass without drama on back roads. It excels in ride quality: it’s damped well, with well-cushioned responses that don’t grow harsh when the 18-inch wheels on base models get upgraded to blingy 20-inchers.
Quiet and lined with high-quality materials, the Palisade cabin can seat eight people and carry about 18 cubic feet of cargo. All rows can seat medium-sized passengers in swell comfort; we’d opt for the second-row captain’s chairs with heating and cooling to fashion the ultimate adulting wagon.
Crash-test scores have been superb, and every Palisade has automatic emergency braking, though outward vision isn’t great at the rear corners due to thick roof pillars.
How much does the 2022 Hyundai Palisade cost?
At $34,335, the Palisade SE FWD comes with cloth upholstery, seating for eight, 18-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Our pick? The $36,685 Palisade SEL, which comes with either a three-seat middle bench or a pair of second-row captain’s chairs, with options for leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen.
Where is the 2022 Hyundai Palisade made?
In South Korea.
2022 Hyundai Palisade
Styling
The Palisade’s intricate front end takes a back seat to its stunning cabin.
Is the Hyundai Palisade a good-looking car?
It flaunts a fabulous cabin, but the Palisade’s front end has a lot going on. We give it two points for the interior, for a 7 here.
The outline’s as familiar as SUVs get, but the Palisade has a reptilian feel, what with its bowed grille and fang-like LED running lights. Hyundai’s told us it had crocodile eyes in mind; striking, but who wants an apex-predator family car? It’s toned down some by a honeycomb grille framed in silvery trim, and muted by the rest of the body. The conventional look on the rest of the Palisade compiles a fair amount of metallic trim and thick roof pillars with large capital letters for its name stamped on its tailgate, between vertical taillights.
The cockpit’s elegant form transforms itself in top Limited and Calligraphy versions, but the Palisade’s essential goodness shines through even in base spec. The dash sits low, and the pushbutton transmission selector lends it an even more open feel, accented by wide bands of switches that control the climate. The suave dash contours accept either an 8.0- or 10.3-inch touchscreen, and can share information with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. All in, the Palisade Calligraphy’s wash of pixels and bolts of quilted leather and gray wood pull off a high-end look for less than $50,000.
2022 Hyundai Palisade
Performance
The Palisade boasts a calm, collected ride.
The Palisade doesn’t pretend to be a performance SUV. It cushions the road and filters out the worst of it, while it attends to acceleration efficiently. We give it a point above average for that creamy ride, for a 6 here.
How fast is the Hyundai Palisade?
It’s suitably quick for its size and mission. The 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 underhood pairs with an 8-speed automatic; the duo has the power and gearing to spin the front-drive version’s front wheels in a scrabble for traction. The powertrain’s best facet is its midrange punch; it ushers itself through lane changes and highway passes with a swift kickdown of a gear or two and settles the issue without fuss. Drivers have the choice of paddle shift control and five drive modes (Smart, Snow, Sport, Eco, Comfort) that reprogram the powertrain and traction systems for ideal behavior, whether that’s quicker shift reactions or less wheelspin at launch.
Is the Hyundai Palisade 4WD?
Every version can be fitted with a simple all-wheel-drive system that can send half its power to the rear wheels and can lock that power split at speeds below 40 mph for low-speed, sloppy-weather traction.
The Palisade’s average but amiable power output fades into the background on the road, where its well-controlled ride takes over the starring role. It’s softly damped, leans with compliant care in corners, and insulates the driver from the road even in models with 20-inch wheels—though it’s more forgiving of pavement seams with the standard 18-inch wheels and tires.
The Palisade can tow up to 5,000 lb when fitted with a load-leveling rear suspension.
2022 Hyundai Palisade
Comfort & Quality
The Palisade seats up to eight in wide comfort and some wildly plush trims.
Hyundai carves out seating for up to eight people in the Palisade, and graces it with an interior that passes easily for that from a luxury brand. It’s a 9 here thanks to good seat comfort and space for people and cargo; Limited and Calligraphy editions would earn a 10.
At 196.1 inches long, on a 114.2-inch wheelbase, the Palisade’s a size large, bordering on an XL. That grants all its seats lots of room. In front, power seats have great bolstering, and their standard cloth covering can be upgraded with heating, cooling, and leather (nappa leather at the top of the range). Both front passengers have big storage bins and a deep center console in which to hide their electronics and snacks and Powerade bottles.
Second-row passengers get a three-seat bench or two captain’s chairs, with available heating and cooling. The seats can move back and forth on a track to boost leg room to more than 40 inches; tall people, you’ve found a haven.
Row three has seats with enough knee room for those same tall people, but its compromised head room means it suits medium-size people best. Both the second and third rows can be fitted with a power-fold feature.
The Palisade’s 18 cubic feet of space behind row three blooms to 45.8 cubic feet behind row two. Fold all the seats behind those in front, and the Palisade can carry up to 86.4 cubic feet of stuff, right up there with a Pilot or Highlander.
The Palisade’s base models wear near-luxury materials, but the SUV shines in Limited and Calligraphy models. The brown-leather interior’s gone this year, but still, the Palisade Calligraphy’s suede headliner, wood trim, and wide touchscreen rise well above the usual family-SUV standard.
2022 Hyundai Palisade
Safety
The Palisade’s nearly perfect in crash tests.
How safe is the Hyundai Palisade?
Very safe. The IIHS gives it a Top Safety Pick+ award, and the NHTSA awarded it five stars overall. The Palisade comes with automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control. Most models can be fitted with front parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, a head-up display, and blind-spot cameras that send a live view of the vehicle’s sides into the gauge cluster.
2022 Hyundai Palisade
Features
The Palisade scores big with conveniences, coverage, and connectivity.
With few options—Hyundai adds features in big packages—the Palisade misses a single point here, but scoops up points for standard equipment, infotainment, warranty, and value. It’s a 9.
Every version—Palisade SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy—can be fitted with all-wheel drive for $1,700. The front-drive Calligraphy is new this year.
The $34,335 Palisade SE FWD gets 18-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, eight-passenger seating, LED headlights, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Which Hyundai Palisade should I buy?
Spend up to the $36,685 Palisade SEL for standard keyless start and second-row captain’s chairs. On this trim level, Hyundai will add on 20-inch wheels, parking sensors, leather upholstery, a power tailgate, wireless smartphone charging, power-fold second- and third-row seats, a dual-pane sunroof, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation.
How much is a fully loaded Hyundai Palisade?
The $47,875 Palisade Calligraphy gets quilted nappa leather, heated and cooled first- and second-row seats, a surround-view camera system, a head-up display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
Every Palisade carries a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and comes with three years or 36,000 miles’ worth of free maintenance.
2022 Hyundai Palisade
Fuel Economy
The Palisade’s fuel economy takes the middle lane.
Is the Hyundai Palisade good on gas?
It’s OK. It doesn’t offer any hybrid or electrified models, so the EPA figures are no surprise—they’re just middling. The front-drive Palisade checks in at 19 mpg city, 26 highway, 22 combined. All-wheel drive drops that to 19/24/21 mpg. Both numbers fall below a Honda Pilot or Subaru Ascent, at 23 mpg combined; the Toyota Highlander Hybrid’s 36 mpg combined sets a benchmark in the class.