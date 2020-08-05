Buy a car
Specs
Gas Mileage 19 mpg City/26 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.8 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name SE FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 8
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, shift-by-wire and drive mode selectMore Specs »
2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade three-row crossover SUV enters its second year with greater ambitions, topped with a new Calligraphy trim, the automaker announced Monday. The Palisade now comes in SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy trims. Calligraphy picks...Read More»
Hyundai Palisade: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee
Though it might be overshadowed by the more muscular, rugged good looks of the Kia Telluride, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade wears the three-row SUV space better on the inside. Our editorial team had plenty of praise for both, and the difference largely...Read More»
2019 Honda Pilot vs. 2020 Hyundai Palisade: Compare Crossovers
Family shoppers would do well to consider the Hyundai Palisade and Honda Pilot crossovers when it’s time for a new car. Both are three-row crossovers from well-established automakers. While the Pilot has been available for years, the Palisade...Read More»
