2021 Hyundai Palisade Preview

Our review of the 2021 Hyundai Palisade is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Hyundai Palisade if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 19 mpg City/26 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.8 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name SE FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 8
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters, shift-by-wire and drive mode select
News

2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim
2021 Hyundai Palisade adds luxury-leaning Calligraphy trim
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade three-row crossover SUV enters its second year with greater ambitions, topped with a new Calligraphy trim, the automaker announced Monday. The Palisade now comes in SE, SEL, Limited, and Calligraphy trims. Calligraphy picks...Read More»
Hyundai Palisade: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee
Hyundai Palisade: Best Car To Buy 2020 Nominee
Though it might be overshadowed by the more muscular, rugged good looks of the Kia Telluride, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade wears the three-row SUV space better on the inside. Our editorial team had plenty of praise for both, and the difference largely...Read More»
2019 Honda Pilot vs. 2020 Hyundai Palisade: Compare Crossovers
2019 Honda Pilot vs. 2020 Hyundai Palisade: Compare Crossovers
Family shoppers would do well to consider the Hyundai Palisade and Honda Pilot crossovers when it’s time for a new car. Both are three-row crossovers from well-established automakers. While the Pilot has been available for years, the Palisade...Read More»
Compare the 2020 Hyundai Palisade against the competition
  2020 Ford Explorer

    2020 Ford Explorer

    6.8
  2020 Honda Pilot

    2020 Honda Pilot

    6.3
  2020 Kia Telluride

    2020 Kia Telluride

    7.5
  2020 Subaru Ascent

    2020 Subaru Ascent

    6.8
  2020 Toyota Highlander

    2020 Toyota Highlander

    7.2
