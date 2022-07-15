Our review of the 2023 Hyundai Kona is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Hyundai Kona if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2023 Hyundai Kona emailed to you
Get updates about the 2023 Hyundai Kona emailed to you
News
2022 Hyundai Kona updated with N Line sport variant
The 2022 Hyundai Kona small crossover SUV wears some minor updates that are overshadowed by the introduction of an N Line sport variant. The automaker revealed the changes to the gas and electric models on Tuesday, while touting the expansion of the...Read More»
2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition blacks out small crossover
The cute and colorful Hyundai Kona small crossover goes dark with the 2021 Kona Night Edition, the automaker announced this week. Hyundai joins Toyota, Nissan, Ram, BMW, Kia and so many other automakers in offering a black cosmetic package. The 2021...Read More»
2019 Ford EcoSport vs. 2019 Hyundai Kona: Compare Cars
Small crossovers are a big deal. The 2019 Ford EcoSport and 2019 Hyundai Kona are entry-level crossovers for new buyers or empty-nesters looking for a tall ride height with a low price. Both cost less than $20,000 to start and offer all-wheel drive...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2022
2021
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2023 Kia Sportage
- 2023 Mazda CX-50
Similar Cars
Looking for other models of the Hyundai Kona?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2022 Hyundai Kona against the competitionCompare All Cars