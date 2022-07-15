2023 Hyundai Kona Preview

Our review of the 2023 Hyundai Kona is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Hyundai Kona if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

2022 Hyundai Kona updated with N Line sport variant
The 2022 Hyundai Kona small crossover SUV wears some minor updates that are overshadowed by the introduction of an N Line sport variant. The automaker revealed the changes to the gas and electric models on Tuesday, while touting the expansion of the...Read More»
2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition blacks out small crossover
The cute and colorful Hyundai Kona small crossover goes dark with the 2021 Kona Night Edition, the automaker announced this week. Hyundai joins Toyota, Nissan, Ram, BMW, Kia and so many other automakers in offering a black cosmetic package. The 2021...Read More»
2019 Ford EcoSport vs. 2019 Hyundai Kona: Compare Cars
Small crossovers are a big deal. The 2019 Ford EcoSport and 2019 Hyundai Kona are entry-level crossovers for new buyers or empty-nesters looking for a tall ride height with a low price. Both cost less than $20,000 to start and offer all-wheel drive...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2022
2022 Hyundai Kona N
6.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$21,300 - $42,500
The addition of the sporty N-Line and N models make the Kona more fun, but the SEL still offers the best value.
2021
2021 Hyundai Kona
6.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$20,500 - $29,550
The 2021 Hyundai Kona wears like statement jewelry, and drives like a bargain.
2020
2020 Hyundai Kona
6.0
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$20,300 - $29,350
The 2020 Hyundai Kona is an eyeful, but has nearly everything crossover buyers want in a city-friendly package.
