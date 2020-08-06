Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Our review of the 2021 Hyundai Kona is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Hyundai Kona if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2021 Hyundai Kona emailed to you
Get updates about the 2021 Hyundai Kona emailed to you
Specs
Gas Mileage 27 mpg City/33 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name SE Auto FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, drive mode select, OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock systemMore Specs »
News
2021 Hyundai Kona Night Edition blacks out small crossover
The cute and colorful Hyundai Kona small crossover goes dark with the 2021 Kona Night Edition, the automaker announced this week. Hyundai joins Toyota, Nissan, Ram, BMW, Kia and so many other automakers in offering a black cosmetic package. The 2021...Read More»
2019 Ford EcoSport vs. 2019 Hyundai Kona: Compare Cars
Small crossovers are a big deal. The 2019 Ford EcoSport and 2019 Hyundai Kona are entry-level crossovers for new buyers or empty-nesters looking for a tall ride height with a low price. Both cost less than $20,000 to start and offer all-wheel drive...Read More»
2019 Hyundai Kona adds active safety tech, sees modest price hike
The 2019 Hyundai Kona will cost $20,970, about $500 more than last year's model, thanks to a suite of newly standard active safety tech. Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and a driver attention monitoring system were previously...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2020
2019
InventoryMore Inventory »
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Hyundai Kona?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2020 Hyundai Kona against the competitionCompare All Cars