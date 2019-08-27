The 2020 Hyundai Kona blends great standard features with all-wheel-drive crossover versatility and capability in a package smaller than the Tucson. Hyundai carries the 2020 Kona over from last year with minimal changes, mostly a few tweaks to the available features and packages.

We give it 6.3 overall for its excellent safety and value. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

In terms of styling, the Kona is… well, a lot. Hyundai threw nearly every crossover trick in the book at this little hatchback-shaped utility vehicle, and the result is distinctive, but not always coherent. Two-tiered headlights, more fake vents than any car needs, and a heavy helping of plastic body cladding make for a busy design that screams #adventure but belies the Kona’s humble underpinnings. The interior, by contrast, is nicely restrained and features neat color accents like green and orange on some trims.

Review continues below

A base 2.0-liter inline-4 is adequate for a small crossover, and with a smooth 6-speed automatic and available all-wheel drive for $1,400, it should suit most buyers. The optional 1.6-liter turbo-4 doesn’t provide much of a boost in power or fuel economy, and its 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is often confused at city speeds. A short wheelbase and tight dimensions, plus an independent rear suspension, make the Kona relatively fun to drive on twisty roads and easy to maneuver in urban environments.

The Kona fits five people (barely), though its ride height and decent rear head room are better for four average-size adults. With nearly 20 cubic feet of cargo room behind the fold-down rear seats, there’s plenty of space for luggage too.

While the base Kona SE includes desirable features like automatic emergency braking and touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at just over $20,000, stepping up $1,800 to the SEL trim adds 17-inch wheels, blind spot monitors, a sunroof, heated front seats, and keyless ignition. It’s possible to spend nearly $30,000 on a Kona with the Ultimate trim, and while a wireless smartphone charging pad, head-up display, and adaptive cruise control are tempting, there are much better (and bigger) deals to be found at that price.

With a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS last year, five stars from the federal government, and standard automatic braking as well as optional active safety features, the Kona is one of the safest small crossovers on the market. Fuel economy ranges from 27 combined mpg with all-wheel-drive and the turbo engine to 30 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models. An all-electric Kona is also available (and great) and is covered in a separate review.