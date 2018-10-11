The 2019 Hyundai Kona plumps up its safety offerings, just as it prepares to launch a new battery-electric model.

Both are important advances for a compact crossover that battles with the likes of the Subaru Crosstrek and Honda HR-V.

With its newly standard automatic emergency braking, the 2019 Kona boosts its overall score here, to 6.2 overall, though we’re still eager to get seat time in the battery-powered Kona EV. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Kona’s kind of exhausting to look at. Adventures in styling? Suit us up, but there’s something not quite fully baked about the Kona’s sheet metal. It’s long on cladding and sculpting and surfaces, but a little shy on coherence. We like the cabin a lot, because it does its job without trying to showboat itself into the lead.

The Kona’s base 2.0-liter inline-4 gets our nod, for now. It’s smooth with its 6-speed automatic, with either front- or all-wheel drive. What it’s not: in any kind of hurry. Even the turbo-4 in Kona Limited and Ultimate crossovers is pressed for speed, but the turbo-4 comes with a dual-clutch transmission that needs some finishing school at city speeds. That said, we’d definitely spend extra for all-wheel drive, since the traction benefits also come with a better independent rear suspension that helps the Kona slip through esses with reasonable aplomb.

Five people will fit, barely, inside the Kona. Four average-size adults will be happier with the Kona’s ride height and comfortable seats and leg room. Plus, their luggage will fit in the nearly 20 cubic feet of cargo space behind the back seats.

Forget the Kona SE; it’s there for the low price of about $20,000, and though it comes with important features such as automatic emergency braking, it misses out on others. We’d opt for a Kona SEL with keyless ignition, 17-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a sunroof. The turbo-4 in the Kona Limited and Ultimate steers us back to the SEL; it’s tough to spend more than $25,000 on a Kona and make it better—at least, until the EV comes along.