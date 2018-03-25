The 2018 Hyundai Kona catches a wave of small crossover SUVs rushing toward showrooms. It’s the latest to replace the hatchbacks of yesteryear.

It’s Hyundai’s smallest crossover and strikes out with a style all its own. We’re more smitten with the price—for just $20,450 to start, the 2018 Kona is a good value among its competition such as the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, and Subaru Crosstrek. Like those competitors too, the Kona doesn’t get better by throwing more money at it—there’s good value right around $25,000. We give the Kona a 5.8 overall with an asterisk, because we think the best Kona to buy comes with a plug. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Kona adopts a chunky, frenetic style that goes heavy on cladding and light on convention. We’ve seen looks like the Kona from other automakers—and some of those already have been abandoned.

Thankfully the interior doesn’t work too hard and it’s convincingly sturdy, even though we know it’s built to a budget.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter inline-4 or an optional 1.6-liter turbo-4, both mated to automatic transmissions. Those autoboxes aren’t the same; the 7-speed paired to the turbo-4 is clunky and fussy at low speeds. The 6-speed automatic is better suited to reality, and thankfully it costs less.

All-wheel drive is optional on every trim level for $1,300 and it’s more than all-weather traction, it’s also a better ride. Save money by opting out of the quicker engine and spend it on all-wheel drive, we say.

The Kona will fit five, barely. Average-sized adults will appreciate the taller ride height, which makes for easier entry and exit, and the leg room that’s built for 6-footers and shorter. We think everyone will appreciate nearly 20 cubic feet of cargo room and a low loading floor.

The Kona fits into Hyundai’s push for value, but just in one trim. The base SE is forgettable, but the only way to get into a Kona for less than $21,000. Step up to the SEL trim level and 17-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, and heated front seats award the extra outlay. For $1,500 more, SEL-trimmed Konas get a moonroof and active safety features that can help avoid a crash. Limited and Ultimate trim levels add the uprated engine and leather upholstery, but active safety features skip Limited and are standard on Ultimate. At nearly $30,000 fully loaded, the Kona Ultimate kind of misses the point, we think.

All trim levels get a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a rearview camera.

For less than $25,000, a Kona SEL can be equipped with all-wheel drive and active safety features, which we think is good value.

And at around 30 mpg combined for most models, it’s not expensive to run either.