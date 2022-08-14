What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric is, as its name implies, an EV version of the automaker’s small crossover SUV. It’s worth shopping against the Kia Niro EV and the Chevrolet Bolt EV, among others.

Is the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric a good SUV?

Overall, the Kona Electric is a good choice with a reasonable price tag, a decent cabin, and approachable tech. It’s a great gateway into EV, and it rates 6.4 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric?

After a revamp last year, the Kona Electric carries into 2023 with no tweaks.

The electric version of the Kona comes in a single body that wears slightly more streamlined front-end styling than gas-fueled versions of the small Hyundai. With little cooling needed, the Kona Electric discards other models’ grilles for a big composite bumper, though it retains the dual-level lighting and quirky surface detailing seen across the lineup.

The 201-hp electric motor endows the Kona Electric with decent passing power, and it offers nearly 260 miles of range on a full charge. Perhaps more notable is that the Kona Electric can charge from just 10% to 80% in about 45 minutes when hooked up to a Level 3 DC fast-charger.

It may look like an SUV, but the Kona Electric comes only in front-wheel-drive form. Buy snow tires.

The Kona EV has a comfortable, if somewhat plain cabin highlighted by either an 8.0-inch or 10.3-inch touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the smaller screen, but the bigger display requires plugging in a cable for smartphone mirroring.

The cabin is tight for four passengers despite its five seats, but it’s more spacious than a sedan with a similar footprint thanks to the large cargo area.

While the Kona Electric hasn’t been crash-tested, its gas-fueled siblings have earned good marks. Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors come standard.

How much does the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric cost?

We’re still waiting on 2023 model-year pricing, but last year’s Kona Electric cost $35,000 before various government incentives available to many buyers. For now, it’s sold only in zero-emission vehicle states and a handful of others.

We’d skip the pricey Limited and stick with the SEL, which isn’t decadent but hits most commuter car needs.