Likes
- Impressive real-world range
- Quick charging
- Reasonable price for an EV
- Good safety features
Dislikes
- Where’s the AWD version?
- Big screen, no wireless smartphone mirroring
- Not available in all markets
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric is a worthy affordable EV choice that lacks the flash—but also the hefty price—of some competitors.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric is, as its name implies, an EV version of the automaker’s small crossover SUV. It’s worth shopping against the Kia Niro EV and the Chevrolet Bolt EV, among others.
Is the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric a good SUV?
Overall, the Kona Electric is a good choice with a reasonable price tag, a decent cabin, and approachable tech. It’s a great gateway into EV, and it rates 6.4 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric?
After a revamp last year, the Kona Electric carries into 2023 with no tweaks.
The electric version of the Kona comes in a single body that wears slightly more streamlined front-end styling than gas-fueled versions of the small Hyundai. With little cooling needed, the Kona Electric discards other models’ grilles for a big composite bumper, though it retains the dual-level lighting and quirky surface detailing seen across the lineup.
The 201-hp electric motor endows the Kona Electric with decent passing power, and it offers nearly 260 miles of range on a full charge. Perhaps more notable is that the Kona Electric can charge from just 10% to 80% in about 45 minutes when hooked up to a Level 3 DC fast-charger.
It may look like an SUV, but the Kona Electric comes only in front-wheel-drive form. Buy snow tires.
The Kona EV has a comfortable, if somewhat plain cabin highlighted by either an 8.0-inch or 10.3-inch touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the smaller screen, but the bigger display requires plugging in a cable for smartphone mirroring.
The cabin is tight for four passengers despite its five seats, but it’s more spacious than a sedan with a similar footprint thanks to the large cargo area.
While the Kona Electric hasn’t been crash-tested, its gas-fueled siblings have earned good marks. Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors come standard.
How much does the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric cost?
We’re still waiting on 2023 model-year pricing, but last year’s Kona Electric cost $35,000 before various government incentives available to many buyers. For now, it’s sold only in zero-emission vehicle states and a handful of others.
We’d skip the pricey Limited and stick with the SEL, which isn’t decadent but hits most commuter car needs.
Where is the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric made?In South Korea.
2023 Hyundai Kona Electric
Styling
The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric has quirky lines that may appeal to some shoppers.
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good-looking car?
It’s not a style statement, but the 2023 Kona Electric has fun, playful lines. It’s not an EV that fades into the crowd, but it’s also not one that vies for attention. Its clean cabin design nets it a point above average for a 6 on the TCC scale.
An update last year gave the Kona Electric more distinctive style than its gas-fueled siblings, with a smooth front end somewhat reminiscent of the Tesla Model Y. From other angles, it’s less distinct, and more like any other Kona, albeit with color-matched exterior trim.
The 2023 Kona is at its best inside, especially with the 10.3-inch touchscreen included with the admittedly pricey Limited trim. Even the base 8.0-inch display looks good enough, though we wish Hyundai offered warmer trim and upholstery hues here.
2023 Hyundai Kona Electric
Performance
The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric offers polished manners, but don’t look for all-wheel drive.
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric 4WD?
It is not. It’s a front-wheel-drive car.
How fast is the Hyundai Kona Electric?
It can be pretty quick in routine driving thanks to its 201-hp, and 290 lb-ft of torque ratings. The electric battery is mounted low, which improves the center of gravity against other Kona models. Combined with responsive steering and a relatively firm suspension, the Kona is a hoot to push around town or down a winding road. Its balanced chassis earns it an extra point, bringing it to a 6 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
It’s less settled but still decent on the highway, which is a byproduct of its narrow, low rolling-resistance tires.
Multiple levels of regenerative braking unlocked via paddles tucked behind the steering wheel allow for near one-pedal driving around town, too.
2023 Hyundai Kona Electric
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Hyundai Kona makes good use of its compact dimensions.
For a small vehicle, the 2023 Hyundai Kona does a good job accommodating passengers and cargo. We rate it at 7 out of 10 thanks to comfy enough front seats with decent head room and a chunky cargo area that bests like-sized sedans thanks to the long roof profile.
Second-row riders will find somewhat tight leg room, though there’s good head room for adults. Three abreast is wishful thinking, though.
We’re less enthralled with interior materials, which are more justifiable in SEL trim than on the pricey Limited. Even the leather Hyundai uses on that range-topping model doesn’t feel upscale.
Cargo capacity is a bright spot, though. The 19.0 cubic-foot trunk behind the rear seatbacks grows to nearly 46 cubic feet, a feat (see what we did there) made notable by the fact that the electric battery doesn’t intrude.
2023 Hyundai Kona Electric
Safety
A good array of crash-avoidance features should help the 2023 Hyundai Kona avoid a wreck.
How safe is the Hyundai Kona Electric?
Without crash-test data from the IIHS or the NHTSA, we can’t assign a safety score to the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric.
However, gas-fueled versions rate well and we feel confident that their crashworthiness will match the EV.
Standard driver-assist tech includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, while the Limited adds adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam headlights.
Outward vision is generally good.
2023 Hyundai Kona Electric
Features
The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric is a good value among EVs.
Two versions of the 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric are separated by a wide chasm, but overall this EV is priced right.
We don’t have pricing data for the 2023 model year yet, but it’s unlikely to change much from last year’s starting price of about $35,000. That money bought a Kona Electric SEL with its 8.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, and power features.
A 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is complemented by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty (including the battery) and three years of scheduled maintenance.
Which Hyundai Kona Electric should I buy?
We’d stick with the base SEL, though drivers who want a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a sunroof can spend about $3,500 for the Convenience package.
How much is a fully loaded Hyundai Kona Electric?
The Limtied trim comes in at nearly $44,000, though it’s well-equipped with leather trim, Harman/Kardon audio, and an upsized 10.3-inch touchscreen. One note: the bigger screen means wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
2023 Hyundai Kona Electric
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric is rated at 258 miles of range, but it takes a long time to charge.
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric good on gas?
With its 258-mile range, the Kona Electric rates well among similarly-priced EVs. We score it a 10 out of 10.
Its 120 MPGe figure means that it makes efficient use of its 64-kwh battery, too, averaging 3.6 miles per kwh.
The downside here is longer charging times than some competitors. The Kona Electric with a nearly depleted battery can take almost 10 hours to top off at a Level 2 charger. It can DC fast-charge at a rate of only 75 kw, so it’ll take about 75 minutes to charge from 10 to 80%.