Likes
- Fun to drive
- Strong active safety features
- Range of more than 250 miles
- Can cost under $30,000 after incentives
Dislikes
- All-wheel drive not offered
- Larger screen doesn’t offer wireless smartphone connectivity
- Limited geographic availability
Buying tip
The Kona Electric is an excellent and affordable EV alternative, but Hyundai limits its availability to select coastal states.
What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Kona Electric is the electrified version of Hyundai’s subcompact crossover, which we review separately. Its high-sided body makes it look more like an SUV than other crossovers of this size. Competition includes other affordable EVs like the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, and Kia Niro EV.
Is the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?
The Kona Electric’s appealing blend of affordability and electric efficiency give it a solid TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Caveats have less to do with the vehicle itself and more with availability problems, given that it is only offered on the West Coast and in New England unless you are willing to bug a dealer.
What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?
The Kona Electric is redesigned for 2022, alongside the gas and hybrid versions of the Kona. The dimpled grille is gone, replaced by a smoother face that shares some similarities with the Tesla Model Y. Headlights and taillights have also been swapped for new designs, but the biggest changes are found on the 3D look of the daytime running lights.
Despite the refresh, the Kona Electric’s powertrain is a carryover. A single electric motor drives the front wheels with a maximum output of 201 horsepower. It isn’t as quick as some EVs, but still feels instantly responsive and it has a comfortable ride. Power comes from a liquid cooled, 64-kwh lithium-ion battery. Range is also unchanged with an EPA- estimated 258 miles and an efficient 120 combined mpge. The Kona Electric can fast charge from 10 to 80% in 47 minutes.
Inside, the dashboard has been redone with a standard 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. An 8.0-inch infotainment display is standard and it offers wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, though the larger, optional 10.3-inch display only offers wired versions of both. The Kona’s backseat doesn’t offer a lot of legroom, but large side windows and good headroom make it more comfortable for passengers than it might seem at first glance.
Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind spot warnings all come standard, with adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors optional.
How much does the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric cost?
The Ultimate trim has been dropped, which leaves just two trims: SEL and Limited. SEL models start at $35,245 (including destination charges) and the Limited is a big step up in price at $43,745. Both of those prices are before applicable federal and state tax rebates. Despite the added equipment and new styling, this represents a price cut of about $3,000 from last year’s SEL model.
Where is the Hyundai Kona Electric made?
In South Korea.
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Styling
The new, smoothed-out nose is Tesla-esque in its appearance.
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good-looking car?
While the small crossover doesn’t stand out, there’s nothing offensive about the Kona Electric’s design either. The new nose is its most prominent styling feature and it has some new light signatures, but doesn’t change up the Kona Electric’s look enough to earn a point. That new dashboard design does, however, with upgraded screens and a simple, functional layout. It’s a 6.
Though the Kona Electric is similar in shape to the Kona’s gas versions, when you see it from the front it’s immediately apparent that this is something different. The grille is gone and so is the dimpled pattern that sits under the badge, giving it a smooth front that is similar to what is found on the Tesla Model Y. The Kona Electric’s greenhouse sits up pretty high, giving it a bubbly shape and friendly, inviting appearance.
Inside, all of the Kona Electric models now get a larger 10.3-inch screen in the instrument cluster. Either the standard 8.0-inch or optional 10.3-inch touchscreen sits high atop the dash. Some silver trim pieces on the center console help to break up what otherwise would be a very black cabin.
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Performance
The Kona Electric isn’t the fastest EV out there, but it’s still fun to drive.
Though the Kona Electric doesn’t put up Tesla power or acceleration figures, it’s still more than quick for day-to-day driving and has some handling chops as well. That’s enough to earn it a 6 in this category
Is the Hyundai Kona Electric 4WD?
No, it is front-wheel drive only.
How fast is the Hyundai Kona Electric?
Hyundai has not provided an official 0-60 mph time for the 2022 model, but it’ll likely match last year’s 7.6 second time. The single motor produces 201 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque.
The Kona Electric mounts its battery below the cabin floor, helping to lower the center of gravity and giving the crossover decent agility. Ride quality is tuned for comfort over stiffness; a Kona Electric with the suspension of the Kona N would make it even more fun. There are multiple levels of regenerative braking, the strength of which can be controlled via the paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Range is estimated at 258 miles.
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Comfort & Quality
The Kona Electric can fit four adults comfortably, something that not all subcompact crossovers can claim (gas or electric).
The Kona Electric’s upright shape gives it surprising head room and it can fit four adults comfortably, which is impressive given its small footprint. The 19.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats also earns the crossover another point and gives the Kona Electric a 7 out of 10.
Materials quality is about what you’d expect for a non-luxury vehicle. There are plenty of plastics to be found on the center console and touchpoints but it looks refined. Limited models add leather upholstery, while the SEL makes do with cloth seating surfaces. The rear seat doesn’t offer too much legroom, but there’s plenty of headroom that makes it feel more roomy than it actually appears.
Drop the rear seats and cargo capacity expands all the way to 45.8 cubic feet. This matches the gas versions of the Kona as the battery pack doesn’t intrude on the cabin in any noticeable way.
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Safety
The Kona Electric is still waiting on crash-test ratings.
How safe is the Kona Electric?
Though the gas versions of the Kona have strong crash safety ratings, it’s hard to say those carry over to the electric version with certainty given its differences in structure and its heavy battery pack. So it will have to wait for an official rating from us, though the Kona Electric does come with a strong set of safety features.
Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and a driver-attention monitor come standard. Limited models add adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, and automatic high beams as well. Visibility out of the Kona Electric with those large windows is also a strength.
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Features
A price cut for this year gives the Kona Electric even greater value.
The Kona Electric’s price drop gives what was already one of the best EV values around even more of it. That combines with strong standard features, easy-to-use infotainment, and a great warranty to give the Kona Electric a sterling 9 out of 10.
Which Hyundai Kona Electric should I buy?
The SEL is in the sweet spot for most buyers at $35,245. Standard features have gotten an upgrade in the redesign, starting with an 8.0-inch touchscreen that offers wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity. Hyundai’s infotainment system is simple, but very effective and its uncluttered approach is appreciated. Also standard is cloth upholstery, two front USB ports, and a 10.3-inch instrument cluster display.
A Convenience Package is offered for $3,500 that adds wireless phone charging, a sunroof, power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a battery warmer system, among other features.
The warranty is also stellar, with a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. There is also 3-years/36,000-miles of complimentary maintenance.
How much is a fully loaded Hyundai Kona Electric?
That is now the Limited trim at $43,745 and it adopts many of the defunct Ultimate trim’s features, giving it great value as well. It adds leather upholstery, LED head and taillights, Harmon Kardon premium audio, a larger 10.3-inch infotainment screen, and several safety features. Strangely (as is the case with all Hyundai models), moving up to the larger screen means that you lose wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay–those must be used with a cord. It doesn’t make sense to us either.
This does push the Kona Electric into the Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5’s price range, which is the only reason it gives us pause. Its equipment list is impressive, but you might be better served by stepping up to a slightly larger vehicle at the mid-$40,000 range.
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
Fuel Economy
The Kona Electric’s range impresses, but its charging times don’t match up to competitors.
The Kona Electric’s EPA-rated 258 miles of range is enough to earn it full marks here to a 10.
That range figure matches up well compared to most smaller EVs, beating the Nissan Leaf Plus (226 miles) and the Chevrolet Bolt EUV (247 miles). And its 120 mpge combined figure means that it’s using the energy from its 64-kwh battery efficiently.
Where the Kona Electric falls a bit short is charging rates. It can only offer DC fast charging rates up to 70 kw while never EVs push over 150 kw. It takes 54 minutes to get to an 80% charge, or 9.5 hours on a 240-volt Level 2 charger at home.