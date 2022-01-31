What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Kona Electric is the electrified version of Hyundai’s subcompact crossover, which we review separately. Its high-sided body makes it look more like an SUV than other crossovers of this size. Competition includes other affordable EVs like the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, and Kia Niro EV.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

Review continues below

The Kona Electric’s appealing blend of affordability and electric efficiency give it a solid TCC Rating of 7.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Caveats have less to do with the vehicle itself and more with availability problems, given that it is only offered on the West Coast and in New England unless you are willing to bug a dealer.

What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric?

The Kona Electric is redesigned for 2022, alongside the gas and hybrid versions of the Kona. The dimpled grille is gone, replaced by a smoother face that shares some similarities with the Tesla Model Y. Headlights and taillights have also been swapped for new designs, but the biggest changes are found on the 3D look of the daytime running lights.

Despite the refresh, the Kona Electric’s powertrain is a carryover. A single electric motor drives the front wheels with a maximum output of 201 horsepower. It isn’t as quick as some EVs, but still feels instantly responsive and it has a comfortable ride. Power comes from a liquid cooled, 64-kwh lithium-ion battery. Range is also unchanged with an EPA- estimated 258 miles and an efficient 120 combined mpge. The Kona Electric can fast charge from 10 to 80% in 47 minutes.

Inside, the dashboard has been redone with a standard 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. An 8.0-inch infotainment display is standard and it offers wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, though the larger, optional 10.3-inch display only offers wired versions of both. The Kona’s backseat doesn’t offer a lot of legroom, but large side windows and good headroom make it more comfortable for passengers than it might seem at first glance.

Automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind spot warnings all come standard, with adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors optional.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric cost?

The Ultimate trim has been dropped, which leaves just two trims: SEL and Limited. SEL models start at $35,245 (including destination charges) and the Limited is a big step up in price at $43,745. Both of those prices are before applicable federal and state tax rebates. Despite the added equipment and new styling, this represents a price cut of about $3,000 from last year’s SEL model.

Where is the Hyundai Kona Electric made?

In South Korea.