What kind of car is the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Kona Electric is a five-seat hatchback crossover that, because of its taller body and chunky details, some might actually see as an SUV. It’s an all-electric version of the popular Hyundai Kona, which we review separately. Its rivals are primarily other affordable long-range electric vehicles, such as the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Kia Niro EV.

What’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric?

Review continues below

The Kona Electric carries over to ’21 with no changes.

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

The Kona Electric earns an overall rating of 6.8 out of 10. Its quirky styling, balanced performance priorities, roomy interior, good use of connected-vehicle tech, and a generous feature set all help lift its rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Before the arrival of a host of so-called dedicated electric vehicles on the way over the next several years, vehicles like the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric serve an intended purpose—to bridge the gap from gasoline vehicles to EVs.

With more than a 250-mile range, and a base price well under $40,000 before any of the many incentives and tax credits that might apply, the 2021 Kona Electric has a compelling combination for those aiming to go electric: an affordable price, great range, a solid factory warranty, and a familiar design with zero comfort or packaging compromises versus its gasoline equivalent.

If it’s available where you are, it’s well worth considering. Unfortunately, the Kona Electric can be hard to find outside California and some California EV-mandate states.

How much does the Hyundai Kona Electric cost?

The base Kona Electric SEL costs $38,365 after the destination charge, and considering the $7,500 federal EV tax credit many buyers will be able to apply, that means an effective price of $30,865. Additional incentives may be available at the state or regional/utility level.

A whole suite of active-safety features are included in the base Kona Electric SEL, plus heated front seats and an infotainment system offering both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moving up to the top Ultimate model—starting at $46,575—gets you adaptive cruise control and a smart regenerative braking mode, and the middle Limited at $42,975 brings a moonroof and power driver’s seat.

Where is the Hyundai Kona Electric made?

In South Korea.