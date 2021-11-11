What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq is a five-seat hatchback that’s now offered as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. It’s a direct rival to the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime, respectively, and it’s one of the highest-mileage vehicles on the market if you want a car that fills up with gasoline. With bargain pricing and a decent feature set, it’s also a rival to high-value EVs like the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt EV—as well as its cousin, the Kia Niro.

Is the Hyundai Ioniq a good car?

Review continues below

The Ioniq is a likable car, and although the feel is maybe a bit dated and the cabin cramped in some respects, the feature set, comfort, utility, and value all add up to something that’s special in today’s market. We give the Ioniq a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq?

With the pending arrival of the larger Ioniq 5 EV and its sharp new styling, far better range, and wider availability, the Ioniq Electric drops out of the lineup. But Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid models essentially carry over for 2022.

The Ioniq has a profile that’s equal parts elegant compact sedan and eco-serious teardrop hatchback. Inside the layout isn’t far from the ordinary—and it can seem downright conservative next to the acid house look of the latest Elantra.

The Ioniq Hybrid offers a 139-hp hybrid system with a 1.6-liter inline-4 and a small electric motor. The Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid subs in a bigger 8.9-kwh battery pack (vs. 1.56 for the Hybrid) and gives up a few mpg in favor of 29 miles of all-electric driving. Throughout the lineup, acceleration is quick enough to feel perky at city speeds; paired with a rather low driving position and a well-controlled ride, and sharp handling.

It’s in that urban or daily commuting environment where the Ioniq Hybrid and PHEV shine. Seats have decent support in front, and the layout is neat and simple. In back it’s a bit less welcoming because the Ioniq gives up some head room for the sake of aerodynamics. Fold the rear seatbacks forward and there’s 26.5 cubic feet though.

The Ioniq hasn’t been fully crash-tested but all versions have automatic emergency braking; adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors are available.

How much does the Hyundai Ioniq cost?

The Ioniq Hybrid Blue starts at less than $25,000 and includes dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and power features. Above mid-range SE and SEL versions, top Limited models get a 10.3-inch touchscreen with wired CarPlay and Android Auto, plus navigation, leather upholstery, a sunroof, and parking sensors. The Plug-In Hybrid starts at $27,825 and strikes a nice balance between EV advantages and all-around usability and value—especially when you factor in the $4,543 federal EV tax credit amount you can likely claim.

Where is the Hyundai Ioniq made?

In South Korea.