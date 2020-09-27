What kind of car is the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq is a five-seat hatchback that comes in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric versions. It’s an excellent value and one of the most efficient cars you can buy. As such, it’s a rival for the Toyota Prius, the Kia Niro, the Nissan Leaf, and the Chevy Bolt EV.

What’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq?

One new shade of gray, swapped in for another shade of gray.

Is the Hyundai Ioniq a good car?

We give the Ioniq a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. It earns points with its warranty, its value, and its fuel economy and efficiency. It’s a likable car, though one that’s feeling more dated now that battery-electric vehicles have become more common. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Ioniq has a handsome shape that wouldn’t look out of place in any car maker’s lineup. It’s expressly not adventurous; Hyundai wanted it to look conventional to hide all the technology just beneath its skin, so it knitted the Ioniq a friendly face, a sloping roof, and a simple-to-use cockpit.

Tucked beneath all that is a 139-horsepower hybrid system that earns up to 58 mpg on the EPA combined cycle, or a 170-mile Electric edition, or a Plug-In Hybrid in the middle that’s good for 29 miles of all-electric driving. All have no-nonsense handling and a low driving position, as well as moderate acceleration.

The Ioniq shines when it’s put into service during the daily commute. The cockpit’s organized like a sewing basket, neat as a pin, and the front seats have ample support. It’s less welcoming in back, since the Ioniq trims head room in the name of slick aerodynamics, but cargo space blooms to more than 26.5 cubic feet.

The Ioniq hasn’t been fully crash-tested but all versions have automatic emergency braking; adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitors are available.

How much does the Hyundai Ioniq cost?

The Ioniq Hybrid Blue starts in the mid-$20,000s, and comes packed with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and power features. High-spec versions add in a 10.3-inch touchscreen, navigation, a sunroof, and leather upholstery. The Plug-In Hybrid strikes a nice balance of price and efficiency, but the battery-powered Electric Limited, at nearly $40,000, is too much.

Where is the Hyundai Ioniq made?

In South Korea.