The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq bolsters its green cred this year with a bigger battery for its Electric edition, but the base hybrids still make the best case for value.

Mildly updated this year, the Ioniq Hybrid Blue remains one of the most efficient gas-powered vehicles on the road, and a more conventional car than the similar Toyota Prius. Ioniq Plug-In Hybrids are an easy step into any driver’s electrified future—but Ioniq Electric models, despite their gains, still don’t have the range of even Hyundai’s own Kona Electric crossover.

We give the Ioniq family a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, with its strong value, warranty, and efficiency leading the way. It’s a likable car—more approachable than the latest Prius, and with similar efficiency. It starts with a friendly hatchback shape that’s utterly conventional. Want something daring and avant-garde? Look elsewhere, because each Ioniq, no matter the powertrain, knits together a sloping roof, a friendly face, and a simple-to-use cockpit, no visual clutter included.

Powertrains range from a 139-horsepower Ioniq Hybrid that can eke out 58 mpg on the EPA combined cycle, to a 29-mile electric-range plug-in hybrid, to the newly updated 170-mile electric edition. Hybrids have a low driving position and no-nonsense handling, but acceleration feels moderate at best. Past electric models have more scoot, but with a range of up to 170 miles they’re competitive with base Nissan Leafs, but not with 258-mile Kona Electric or 259-mile Bolt EVs—and Ioniq Electric models are only available in California and other ZEV-rule states.

The Ioniq shines at commuter duty, with its comfortable front seats and well-sorted cockpit. Rear-seat room gets compromised by the roofline, but cargo space swells to more than 26.5 cubic feet when the rear seatbacks fold down in Hybrid models. Crash-test scores have been good, and every Ioniq now comes with automatic emergency braking.

The $23,930 Ioniq Hybrid Blue is an extreme-couponing kind of value, with its power features and its 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. More expensive versions upgrade to 8.0- or 10.3-inch screens with navigation, leather upholstery, and a sunroof. We’d pay more for the Ioniq Plug-In powertrain—but would hold at the $30,230 SEL, where LED headlights become standard.