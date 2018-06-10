The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq builds further on the automaker’s green credentials.

The Ioniq is relatively unchanged from last year’s car, but Hyundai has added some needed standard active safety features to the Hybrid SEL trim level.

We’ve rated the 2019 Ioniq 6.0 out of 10, with extra points awarded for its strong green scores and driver-friendly cockpit. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Ioniq is offered with a choice of three powertrains: Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, and Electric. Hybrid models are available in three trim levels: Blue, SEL, and Limited. The Plug-In and Electric Ioniqs are offered in base and Limited trims. Electric models are only available in California at of the time of this writing.

The 2019 Ioniq is a very likeable little car and competes well in the segment, despite going up against mainstay contenders like the Toyota Prius. Hyundai has done a good job of making the Ioniq look and feel like a normal car—something the elder statesman Prius has yet to completely pull off.

While the Hybrid model will be the only widely available and nationally marketed model (and our pick for best value), the Ioniq’s lineup includes plug-in, full-electric, and hybrid options. The wide variety of choice sets it apart in the marketplace.

Every model is fairly well equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The SEL trim level is our pick of the bunch with heated front seats, power adjustable driver's seat, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking.

The Ioniq’s popularity has exceeded Hyundai’s estimates and may continue to grow with rising gas prices.