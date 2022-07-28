Likes
- Retro styling
- Spacious and flexible cabin
- Refined, quiet ride
- Intuitive and uncluttered interface
- Excellent efficiency
Dislikes
- Front seat needs more adjustability
- No wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay
- Can’t buy one in all 50 states
- High demand equals high prices
Buying tip
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a cutting-edge electric car with a clever sense of style and excellent performance.
What kind of car is the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5? What does it compare to?
The Ioniq 5 five-door electric hatchback has more than 300 miles of battery range in its top model, pitting it against the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Is the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 a good car?
It’s striking, swift, spacious, and incredibly efficient with electronics. We give it a high TCC Rating of 8.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5?
A battery pre-conditioner now is standard, and all but the base long-range model can tow 2,300 lb. Range on the AWD edition is up to 266 miles, and EPA ratings have risen to 113/90/101 MPGe on the three versions.
New last year, the Ioniq 5 started with a clean slate: new battery-electric architecture, new name, new look. Since then it’s been joined by the Genesis GV60 and Kia EV6 on its EV skateboard, but it’s no less distinctive. Hyundai pays design homage to its past with the Ioniq 5—which really looks like and should be dubbed the Pony. The 1980s-era hatchback shape has some exquisite details, from the crisp LED lighting to the deep V-shaped creases in its door panels. Inside it’s spanned by twin digital displays and doles out some of the same spare but sporty ethos, while also doling out great interior room. Riding on a 118.1-inch wheelbase, the Ioniq 5 has more space between its front and rear wheels than a three-row Palisade SUV. The tall-wagon interior has a flat floor and lots of elbow room for up to five passengers; it’s a shame the driver’s seat doesn’t go low enough for everyone to sit in supreme comfort.
Swift and sure-footed, the Ioniq 5 comes with either a 58-kwh battery pack with single-motor rear-wheel drive, or a larger 77.4-kwh battery pack with single-motor rear-wheel-drive and 225 hp or dual-motor all-wheel-drive with 320 hp. It’s silent, of course, and strong enough to hit 60 mph in 5.0 seconds with the bigger pack and rear-wheel drive—and to hit 303 miles of EPA-rated range in its most efficient model. With its sharp steering and very absorbent ride, the Ioniq 5 hits a sweet spot in handling that masks its size without masking any of the excitement generated by its battery pack.
Charging that pack from 10% to 80% can take as little as 18 minutes on a 350-kw DC fast-charger like those at Electrify America stations.
The IIHS dubs the Ioniq 5 a Top Safety Pick+, and all versions come with adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, and active lane control. Blind-spot monitors and a surround-view camera system are options.
How much does the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 cost?
Prices aren’t published yet for the 2023 version, but expect the base Ioniq 5 to cost about $41,000 before any tax credits or incentives. That gets you a hatchback with
navigation, satellite radio, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a sliding second-row seat, and a twin 12.3-inch digital display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We like the SEL with its standard wireless smartphone charging, power tailgate, and synthetic leather upholstery, for under $50,000.
Where is the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 made?
In South Korea.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Styling
The Ioniq 5 makes an on-point retro design statement.
Is the Ioniq 5 a good-looking car?
It’s an exquisite reincarnation of vintage 1980s hatchback style. We give it two points for the exterior, one for the interior, and one for the overall audacity, for a 9 here.
Inspired by Hyundai’s Pony of that decade, with clear echoes of the Plymouth Horizon and Dodge Omni, the Ioniq 5 has the exaggerated style of a cartoon car—in the best way possible. The bitmap-inspired details in front and back play across a body that looks compact and squat in photos, disguising its clear mid-size shape. The smooth arc of the roofline, the diagonal slashes across the body, and the big wheels mask its proportions while faithfully rekindling the past.
The interior pays homage to the past, too, with a simplicity that’s both charming and utterly effective, save for a function buried in the displays here and there. The cabin’s dominated by two 12.3-inch screens, one that displays gauges and the other a touchscreen for inputs to the infotainment and navigation systems. It plays well against the expansive interior, bridging it with a low-slung look that leaves ample room for an available tall center console and a sliding armrest. Hyundai smartly leaves many hard-button controls in place, with just enough functions demoted to touchscreen access to keep the interior design clean and the interfaces clear.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Performance
The Ioniq 5 is quick off the line, and has an absorbent ride.
Smooth by nature, the Ioniq 5 has docile manners until it’s spun into its Sport drive mode, where it’s responsive and sharp. With points for its excellent EV drivetrain and for its comforting ride quality, it earns a performance score of 7 before it even adds a true performance edition.
Is the Ioniq 5 4WD?
Single-motor cars have rear-wheel drive; dual-motor models are all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Hyundai Ioniq 5?
All are quick, but the quickest versions are of course the most costly and complex. The rear-drive version with the smaller 58-kwh battery pack can accelerate to a claimed 60 mph in about seven seconds, in near-silence, with the still-novel feeling of instant torque from a stop. It’s rated at 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It’s EPA-rated at 220 miles of range.
We’ve spent our time in the AWD versions with the 77.4-kwh battery pack, and an output of 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque. It can deliver up to 266 miles of driving range; the same pack in the rear-drive Long Range model gets up to 303 miles. With AWD, the Ioniq 5 feels very quick—it’s able to reach 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. That’s Mustang territory, Mach-E included.
The Ioniq 5 excels in blending its driver inputs with that new-age propulsion. Its accelerator has progressive feel, and its regenerative braking blends smoothly with its conventional stoppers. A default Normal drive mode clicks to Eco and cuts back on response, while Sport wires it with driving caffeine; four levels of regenerative braking let the Ioniq 5 slow to a halt with a tap on steering-wheel paddles.
With that verve, the Ioniq 5’s softly tuned suspension is no letdown. The front-strut, rear five-link design doesn’t heave while it soaks up minor bumps: among its peers it rides the best, with a settled and refined feel more akin to a bigger, plusher car. The softly calibrated ride does allow fair amounts of body lean, and that contributes to some vagueness in its steering feel, but that resolves on curvy roads, where the Ioniq 5 can feel lively.
The electric Hyundai can tow up to 2,300 lb.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Comfort & Quality
The Ioniq 5 has a richly detailed cockpit that’s both comfortable and quiet.
Designed as an electric car, with no going back to gas, the Ioniq 5 combines remarkable interior space with remarkable refinement and very good rear seats to score an 8 here.
The Ioniq 5 checks in at 182.5 inches long—a compact-car length—but has a full-size 118.1-inch wheelbase. That opens up vast interior space, which we wished were occupied by better front seats. High-mounted buckets in front have good shapes but they push tall drivers close to the headliner. They could use more firm back and thigh supports, while they’re at it, like the seats in the VW ID.4.
The rear seats score the point missed by those up front. They move on a sliding track to make better use of all that space in back, and the cushions have swell shapes for two passengers. Three will fit for cross-town trips.
A 0.85-cubic-foot front trunk teams with 27.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats to generate SUV-like space inside the car for cargo. Fold down the rear seats and that space swells to 59.3 cubic feet.
Wind and road noise are very well-hushed, with only a slight bit of motor whine when accelerating. The Ioniq 5 sets a mood with its horizontal interior theme, soothing sounds, easy to use touchscreen interfaces, and ambient lighting, not to mention a very high grade of interior materials. No company does interiors to the level of Hyundai/Kia/Genesis in their price niches, and the Ioniq 5 cabin feels as suave as that of the gas-powered Palisade.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Safety
The Ioniq 5 gets the top safety nod.
How safe is the Hyundai Ioniq 5?
We’ll wait to rate it here until the NHTSA has had its say, but with standard automatic emergency braking and a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS, the Ioniq 5 is on its way to a very high score for safety.
Every model also gets standard automatic high beams, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, a driver attention monitor, and blind-spot monitors. The Ioniq 5 SEL adds automatic lane changes with collision avoidance assistance. Limiteds add on a surround-view camera system and blind-spot cameras.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Features
The Ioniq 5 has great tech and warranty coverage—if you can buy one where you live.
The Ioniq 5 hits so many highlights, it’s a mild shock when it doesn’t nail the features list. It does have excellent infotainment, a great 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and three free years of scheduled service, plus lots of standard features. We think it’s a great value too—but it’s only available in select states (AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, LA, MA, MD, ME, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI), and that limits it to an 8 here.
Which Hyundai Ioniq 5 should I buy?
Prices haven’t been confirmed for 2023, but for about $41,000 the base Ioniq 5 offers twin digital displays, navigation, synthetic leather seats, satellite radio, heated front seats, a sliding second-row seat, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Those smartphone services don’t come wirelessly, though—an oddity in a car that’s otherwise so advanced.
If you want to spend more, the Ioniq SEL gets a power tailgate, wireless smartphone charging, synthetic leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a more capable driver-assistance system. It costs about $47,000 with rear-wheel drive, more than $51,000 with all-wheel drive.
How much is a fully loaded Hyundai Ioniq 5?
The Ioniq 5 Limited runs more than $56,000, and includes remote park assist, a head-up display, cooled front seats, a power front passenger seat, and a Vehicle to Load (V2L) system (more below).
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Fuel Economy
One of the best-looking EVs is also one of the most efficient.
Is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 good on fuel?
Hyundai outfits the Ioniq 5 with a battery pack and motors that make it more efficient than any electric car of its size save for the Tesla Model Y. We give it a 10 based on the Long Range’s efficiency rating of 3.3 mi/kwh.
Base hatchbacks get a 58-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive, for an EPA-rated range of 220 miles. A larger 77.4-kwh pack can be fitted with a single motor or with dual motors for all-wheel drive; the former’s EPA-rated at 303 miles, while the latter’s rating goes up this year to 266 miles (when shod with 19-inch wheels; 20-inchers will cut into that, natch).
All versions now get a heat pump, which offsets some of the effects of cold weather.
On CCS DC fast charging, the Ioniq 5 can refill its battery from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes, hitting a peak of 240 kw. A full charge on a Level 2 (240V) plug takes less than seven hours, thanks to its 10.9-kwh onboard charger.
The Ioniq 5 also can provide power to other vehicles or appliances thanks to the Limited’s V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature, which puts out up to 3.6 kw.