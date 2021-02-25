What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric compact crossover that spearheads Hyundai’s Ioniq electric vehicle series. Unlike the Hyundai Kona EV that’s limited to select zero-emission states, and unlike the Ioniq sedan that can be had as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric vehicle, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 rides on a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform that will underpin several forthcoming electric vehicles.

The 2022 Ioniq 5 competes against the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and Tesla Model Y, among other electric SUVs.

Review continues below

Is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 a good SUV?

We haven’t driven it yet, but we’re enamored with its retro style and futuristic cabin and technology. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5?

The Ioniq 5 is new, evolving out of the Ioniq compact sedan in name only. Yet Hyundai channeled the Pony hatchback, launched 45 years ago as the South Korean brand’s first production car, to point the way for the Ioniq 5.

The striking Ioniq 5 looks like a hatchback but inflated to crossover proportions. A clamshell hood dips low into a V-shaped nose that houses small LED headlights and blocky daytime running lights. The wedge-shaped front wraps around the sides then splits behind the front wheel into two distinct character lines, including a belt line that skims past door handles flush with the body, and another that cuts down through the rear wheel to the back, also like a wedge. Available 20-inch wheels with a vortex design, an integrated rear roof spoiler, and short overhangs complete the sporty profile.

The spoiler sits above the rear axle on a 118.1-inch wheelbase that is one of the longest of the electric compact crossover class, even though the Ioniq 5 is at least four inches shorter than the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. That should account for plenty of passenger space for the five-seater, as well as 18.8 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up and 56.2 cubes with the seats folded flat.

The versatile interior space includes an airy fixed glass roof, same as in the Model Y and Mach-E, and dual 12.0-inch screens that streamline the dash. A sliding center console that can move front to rear opens up more leg room on the flat cabin floor.

Beneath the floor and between the two axles are two battery pack options. The Standard Range 58-kwh pack comes with either a single rear motor that makes 215 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, or a two-motor setup with a motor on either axle that team up to make 232 hp and 446 lb-ft and launch the vehicle from 0-62 mph in 6.1 seconds.

The 77.4-kwh Long Range pack can also be had with rear-wheel drive with the same output as the rear-drive Standard Range, but it can sprint to 62 mph about one second quicker at 7.4 seconds. It also maxes out range to what Hyundai expects to be between 250 and 300 miles. The Long Range pack with all-wheel drive tops the spec charts with a combined output of 302 hp and 446 lb-ft, and a 0-62 mph time of 5.2 seconds. The top speed is 115 mph.

Hyundai offers a solar roof that can power the battery about 800 miles annually, and it has a vehicle-to-load function that acts as a generator with 3.6 kw of power to charge camping gear or backup home power needs. The Ioniq 5 can support 800-volt fast-charging and charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes on a 350-kw charger, Hyundai said.

Hyundai didn’t specify what features come standard, but heated seats and steering wheel are available, and the interior uses eco-friendly materials made from plant-based fibers and extracts, as well as repurposed recycled plastic bottles. Additional options include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a head-up display with augmented reality, remote parking, and a short-term hands-free driving feature.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 cost?

Pricing with features specific to trim levels will be announced closer to the fall arrival date.

Where is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 made?

In South Korea.