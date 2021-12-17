What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq is a four-door electric hatchback that’s being marketed as an electric SUV. It offers more than 300 miles of range in some versions and arrives to an increasingly competitive cohort including the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 a good car?

Review continues below

The Ioniq 5 has a strong feature set and a perfect green score that combine to earn it an impressive TCC Rating of 8.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5?

Everything. The Ioniq 5 is a completely new vehicle, on a completely new modular platform for Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia electric vehicles. It’s also the first vehicle to be part of a global Ioniq sub-brand that will see the EV as more of an energy device, with tie-ins to home solar. There couldn’t be a more clean slate than this.

Except, well, that the Ioniq 5 is sort of a design homage. Look to a host of hatchback designs of the 1970s for some of its sharply styled influences, but make it an entire size larger, and that’s a good starting point for taking in the Ioniq 5—until you look inside. Although just 182.5 inches long, the Ioniq 5 was built on a 118.1-inch wheelbase—longer than the company’s big, three-row Palisade SUV. With a flat battery pack underneath and underpinnings that don’t make room for a gasoline engine, fuel tank, or exhaust system, and the climate system shoved forward under the hood, the cabin feels vast.

The Ioniq 5 is built on a higher-voltage platform, making it among an elite group including the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan. Its 800-volt charging enables rates rivaling those of Tesla’s latest models, with a 10% to 80% charge in as little as 18 minutes, if you happen to find a 350-kw DC fast-charging connector.

That helps with the packaging, the power, and everything else. The Ioniq is offered in essentially three builds represented in seven models. With a larger 77.4-kwh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 can be had with either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive (225 hp) or dual-motor all-wheel-drive (320 hp) layouts, in SE, SEL, or Limited trims. In spring 2022, a version of the SE with a smaller 58-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive will be available. EPA-rated driving range spans from 220 miles for the entry SE to 303 miles for the single-motor models with the larger pack.

Safety ratings aren’t out yet, but the Ioniq 5 gets a comprehensive list of active-safety items—including a driver-assist system that can change lanes in certain situations with a flick of the turn-signal lever.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 cost?

The base Ioniq 5 SE with the smaller 58-kwh battery pack will cost $40,925. We recommend the better-equipped mid-range SEL version with the bigger battery pack, amounting to $47,125 in rear-wheel-drive form or $3,500 more in dual-motor all-wheel-drive form. All versions come with two 12.3-inch screens, with the center one a touchscreen including navigation and satellite radio—but not Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Where is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 made?

In South Korea.