Likes
- Retro-chic exterior
- Spacious, reconfigurable cabin
- Quiet, refined ride
- Uncluttered yet intuitive interface
- The potential of V2L
Dislikes
- Limited front-seat adjustability
- No wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
- Not available in 50 states
Buying tip
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is at the leading edge for mass-market EVs, and it looks the part.
What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq is a four-door electric hatchback that’s being marketed as an electric SUV. It offers more than 300 miles of range in some versions and arrives to an increasingly competitive cohort including the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID.4.
Is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 a good car?
The Ioniq 5 has a strong feature set and a perfect green score that combine to earn it an impressive TCC Rating of 8.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5?
Everything. The Ioniq 5 is a completely new vehicle, on a completely new modular platform for Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia electric vehicles. It’s also the first vehicle to be part of a global Ioniq sub-brand that will see the EV as more of an energy device, with tie-ins to home solar. There couldn’t be a more clean slate than this.
Except, well, that the Ioniq 5 is sort of a design homage. Look to a host of hatchback designs of the 1970s for some of its sharply styled influences, but make it an entire size larger, and that’s a good starting point for taking in the Ioniq 5—until you look inside. Although just 182.5 inches long, the Ioniq 5 was built on a 118.1-inch wheelbase—longer than the company’s big, three-row Palisade SUV. With a flat battery pack underneath and underpinnings that don’t make room for a gasoline engine, fuel tank, or exhaust system, and the climate system shoved forward under the hood, the cabin feels vast.
The Ioniq 5 is built on a higher-voltage platform, making it among an elite group including the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan. Its 800-volt charging enables rates rivaling those of Tesla’s latest models, with a 10% to 80% charge in as little as 18 minutes, if you happen to find a 350-kw DC fast-charging connector.
That helps with the packaging, the power, and everything else. The Ioniq is offered in essentially three builds represented in seven models. With a larger 77.4-kwh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 can be had with either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive (225 hp) or dual-motor all-wheel-drive (320 hp) layouts, in SE, SEL, or Limited trims. In spring 2022, a version of the SE with a smaller 58-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive will be available. EPA-rated driving range spans from 220 miles for the entry SE to 303 miles for the single-motor models with the larger pack.
Safety ratings aren’t out yet, but the Ioniq 5 gets a comprehensive list of active-safety items—including a driver-assist system that can change lanes in certain situations with a flick of the turn-signal lever.
How much does the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 cost?
The base Ioniq 5 SE with the smaller 58-kwh battery pack will cost $40,925. We recommend the better-equipped mid-range SEL version with the bigger battery pack, amounting to $47,125 in rear-wheel-drive form or $3,500 more in dual-motor all-wheel-drive form. All versions come with two 12.3-inch screens, with the center one a touchscreen including navigation and satellite radio—but not Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Where is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 made?
In South Korea.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Styling
Retro-cool to the extreme, it's a complete design statement inside and out.
Is the Ioniq 5 a good-looking car?
Almost everyone will gush about the Ioniq 5’s looks. Here, this EV earns 2 points for its excellent, original exterior, a point for its stylish interior, and another point for the exceptional way it all ties together. Although not all of the quirky details will be for everyone
The Ioniq 5 looks almost cartoonish in its proportions—in a good way. It offers up boxy, bitmapped “parametric pixel” details in front and in back, amounting to a great stance at the front or rear. From any side angle, with diagonal body creasing and a smoothly arcing roofline, and large, accentuated wheels, it manages to have the overall proportions of some of today’s other electric crossovers without looking the part.
Don’t write off a rush of nostalgia the first time you see the Ioniq 5. The design, from the start, has been unabashedly retro; the 45 concept it’s based on evoked handsome hatchbacks of the 1970s. Part of the inspiration was the Hyundai Pony of that era, which never came to the U.S., so our closest American reference point might be the Dodge Omni and Plymouth Horizon.
Inside, the Ioniq also pays homage to the simplicity of dashes of that era while pushing into the future with the maximized interior space allowed by a dedicated modular EV platform. Two big 12.3-inch screens greet you, essentially side-by-side—one for gauges and driver-exclusive tasks, the other for navigation, entertainment, and extended settings. In some models, a tall center console and armrest slide fore and aft. Switchgear is familiar and tactile, and there are just enough physical buttons to cut design clutter but not make it more difficult for the driver.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Performance
The Ioniq 5 is quick-accelerating and pleasant to drive, but it’s no performance car.
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is first and foremost a smooth operator. From an easygoing, docile nature in Normal or Eco mode, to sharp and responsive in Sport mode with the regenerative braking dialed up, the Ioniq 5 responds perfectly for what you need at the moment. We give the Ioniq 5 kudos for its perfectly orchestrated drivetrain, as well as its ride and handling that hit a sweet spot covering most wants and needs in an electric car. It amounts to a 7 out of 10—even though this is not overtly a performance car.
The 2022 Ioniq 5 is offered in three different mechanical layouts: Two models with a 77.4-kwh battery pack are arriving initially. Single-motor rear-wheel-drive versions make 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the only versions we’ve tested yet, with dual-motor all-wheel-drive, make a combined 320 hp and 446 lb-ft. A base version with a smaller 58-kwh battery pack, arriving in spring 2022, should make the same power figures, albeit with a shorter range of 220 miles.
A front-strut, rear five-link suspension underpins the Ioniq 5 and completely soaks up the minor bumps while heaving upward for others. There’s a fair amount of body lean from the soft calibration, and while the steering feel isn’t reassuring on-center, it becomes lively with some road feel on curvy roads. Stopping is provided via regenerative braking from the motors and via four-wheel disc brakes (ventilated in front). It can tow up to 2,000 pounds.
It’s in the driver inputs that the Ioniq 5 excels. The accelerator feels progressive; regenerative braking is smoothly blended for precise stops; and steering feels precise. All this despite a suspension that’s tuned on the soft side.
The Ioniq 5 offers four levels of regenerative braking—selectable through steering-wheel paddles—with the top level essentially a one-pedal mode that will gradually come to a complete stop. And there are three modes. The Ioniq defaults to a Normal driving mode, while an Eco mode dials back the air conditioner use and softens accelerator response, and a Sport mode heightens accelerator response.
Is the Ioniq 5 4WD?
The Ioniq 5 is available in rear-wheel-drive (single motor) or all-wheel-drive (dual motor) versions.
How fast is the Hyundai Ioniq 5?
In dual-motor all-wheel-drive form, which is all we’ve driven yet, the Ioniq 5 feels very quick—a step quicker than the VW ID.4. It can accelerate to 60 mph in about 5.0 seconds. Single-motor rear-wheel-drive versions will add about two seconds to that time.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Comfort & Quality
The Ioniq is quiet, comfortable, and detail-oriented.
The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 was designed without any allowance for internal combustion engines, and that added space brought a more even weight distribution. Hyundai went all-out with this extra freedom, assuring that it’s a size larger inside than you’d expect from the outside, and that it rides fantastically well. We give the Ioniq 5 three bonus points—one for its huge interior, back seat space, and for its refinement, which adds up to an 8 here.
It’s the best-riding car in its peer set, with a settled, refined heft that might lead you to believe you’re in a bigger vehicle.At 182.5 inches long, it is compact but it rides on an astonishingly long 118.1-inch wheelbase. The suspension is on the soft side but it’s a great compromise in the way it soaks up sharp potholes. Wind and road noise are very well-hushed, with only a slight bit of motor whine when accelerating.
The Ioniq 5 offers plenty of space for shopping bags, with 27.2 cubic feet; fold the rear seatbacks forward and you get 59.3 cubic feet. There is a frunk, but at 0.85 cubic feet it’s just enough to fit a bag with the charging cord, or if you don’t travel with that, a small backpack. The small frunk is the cost of moving the climate system under the hood—to free up the front footwell, push the dash forward, and give it such an airy feel inside.
If there’s one quibble here, it’s with the seating position—and the front seats themselves, really. The seats are perched higher than we expected with the vehicle profile, and they mash taller drivers up near the headliner. That could be remedied with more downward seat travel (they’re height-adjustable), but the seat design doesn’t permit it—or offer quite as much firm thigh and back support as we found in the VW ID.4’s seats, for instance.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Safety
Vehicle and platform are newly designed and engineered—which could be a good thing for safety.
How safe is the Hyundai Ioniq 5?
We don’t know yet, as the Ioniq 5 hasn’t been rated by either the IIHS or tested by the NHTSA. But it has achieved a five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash-testing, and Hyundai has pointed to the parent company’s access to high-strength steels in designing this EV’s body to be light yet strong.
The Ioniq 5 lineup includes six standard airbags, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, automatic high beams, a driver attention system, and rear cross-traffic assistance. Mid-range SEL versions step up to Highway Driving Assist II that allows automatic lane changes at highway speeds plus collision avoidance assist for cross-traffic. Limited versions get blind-spot monitors plus a surround-view camera system.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Features
The Ioniq 5 is shaping up to be one of the best EV values.
The 2022 Ioniq 5 has an excellent infotainment system and a comprehensive feature list and it’s a strong all-out value. It also has a ten-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, with a great five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty on the whole vehicle, which earns it an extra point. Those all earn bonus points here; but the lack of wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is a surprising record-scratch on a tech-focused car that takes away one of those—adding up to an 8 out of 10.
A sharp two-screen setup—both 12.3 inches—is included in all Ioniq 5 models. One of these is for the display of driver-focused items and accessed through steering-wheel toggles; the other is a touchscreen for settings, navigation, audio, and more. It is just a bit strange that while wireless phone charging is included in SEL and Limited models, no Ioniq 5 can go wireless with the interface.
Which Hyundai Ioniq 5 should I buy?
There’s a big step up in price to all-wheel drive, but it brings stronger performance as well. The base $40,925 Ioniq 5 offers an impressive set of features, with the two-screen layout and all the connectivity features—even navigation with free over-the-air map updates, satellite radio, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Heated seats and a rear seat that slides fore and aft are also standard.
Ioniq 5 SEL versions step up to a power hatch, wireless device charging, and a heated steering wheel, plus upgraded door trim, second-row climate vents, faux-leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and an expanded assisted-driving system. It seems to be the sweet spot of the lineup, and costs $50,625 with all-wheel drive or $47,125 with rear-wheel drive.
How much is a fully loaded Hyundai Ioniq 5?
Those who need all the top tech in one place will need to head right to the $55,725 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited, in dual-motor AWD form. These top Limited models add a head-up display, a digital key system, remote parking assist, cooled front seats with memory settings, a power passenger seat, and a “Relaxation” feature for the driver’s seat. They also include a Vehicle to Load (V2L) system for powering appliances or even charging cars.
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Fuel Economy
The Ioniq 5 is more efficient than most comparable EVs, and it can do some creative things with its energy on board.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on a new platform that emphasizes efficiency and wrings more mileage out of each kilowatt-hour versus any EV its size except for the Tesla Model Y.
With the smaller 58-kwh battery pack and rear-wheel drive, the Ioniq 5 goes an EPA-rated 220 miles. Models with the 77.4-kwh pack go an EPA-rated 303 miles with rear-wheel drive or 256 miles with all-wheel drive. In efficiency terms, the Ioniq 5 earns segment-leading numbers—if you consider its segment other utility vehicles and don't include the Model Y. In its top efficiency form, with rear-wheel drive and the large battery, it earns 114 MPGe, or about 3.3 miles per kwh. With the smaller battery, it earns 110 MPGe, or about 3.2 mi/kwh; and with AWD and the larger battery its rating is 98 MPGe, or about 2.9 mi/kwh.
It should be noted that all-wheel drive models include a heat pump, which will help boost their cold-weather range, especially over longer trips, and they have an Eco mode that disconnects the front motor in most driving situations to boost efficiency. All-wheel-drive models also represent an average of test results with the 19- and 20-inch wheels, so if you keep with the smaller 19s, expect better than what’s on the window sticker.
Using a CCS-format DC fast charger, the Ioniq 5 will charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes—peaking around 240 kw in ideal conditions. It can fully charge on Level 2 (240V) in less than 7 hours, with its 10.9-kwh onboard charger.
The V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that’s included in Limited models can supply up to 3.6 kw of power that can be used to power appliances or campsites, or even to charge another EV. The feature, which is available as an external add-on accessory in SE and SEL models, is a key piece of a future Hyundai home-energy ecosystem incorporating solar.