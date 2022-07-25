What kind of car is the 2023 Hyundai Elantra? What does it compare to?

A compact four-door with seats for five people, the 2023 Elantra drops a hot styling track and a sharply tuned N edition to cast a deep shadow over cars like the Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3.

Is the 2023 Hyundai Elantra a good car?

Review continues below

With its brash exterior and underbaked cabin, the Elantra puts its best foot forward in looks and economy—until it opens up a turbo howl in Elantra N spec. We give the lineup a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, based on the most popular base version. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new with the 2023 Hyundai Elantra?

The N-Line loses its manual transmission option, while the SEL Convenience package gains the 10.3-inch touchscreen and 17-inch wheels.

Folded, creased, studded, sliced, and ripped, the 2023 Elantra has a body straight out of the design studio—or some top-secret fitness laboratory. It’s an artful piece of origami that’s cleaved to an interior with drab trim and an unexplained divider wall between front passengers.

Less expensive Elantras tap a 147-hp inline-4 for power, delivering it to the front wheels through a CVT. Good fuel economy offsets its middling power, and the Elantra’s poised ride and decent steering feel get better when a 139-hp hybrid powertrain subs in for the base drivetrain. Hyundai ups the Scoville number with the 201-hp turbo-4 in the Elantra N Line, and goes off the charts with the explosive Elantra N, which rips off 0-60 mph times of about five seconds while it claws the pavement with summer tires, an independent rear suspension, and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

With its nearly mid-size interior space, the Elantra can host up to five people, but the 6-footers in front get the best head and leg room. The back seat’s not wide enough for three full-size people, and the low roofline trims comfort for taller passengers. The cabin’s middling trim grades seem to amplify powertrain noise, too. The Elantra’s 14.2-cubic-foot trunk expands with the rear seats folded down, but utility pales next to the related Tucson crossover.

The Elantra has scored an IIHS Top Safety Pick when equipped with the Limited model’s LED headlights. All models get standard automatic emergency braking, but Hyundai doesn’t offer a surround-view camera system on the Elantra.

How much does the 2023 Hyundai Elantra cost?

It’s $21,545 for an Elantra SE with cloth upholstery, 15-inch wheels, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Take the Hybrid Blue for its 54-mpg combined rating and add on Convenience trim for heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and digital gauges. It’s more than $33,000 for the spicy Elantra N.

Where is the 2023 Hyundai Elantra made?

In Montgomery, Alabama.