What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Elantra? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra compact four-door casts a long styling shadow over rivals like the Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3. It’s brash on the outside, underbaked inside, but has a welter of powertrain choices that include a Hybrid with stellar EPA ratings.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Elantra a good car?

Performance gets a bye in base and Hybrid editions, but the 2022 Elantra’s warranty and features earn top scores—and safety’s not far behind. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new with the 2022 Hyundai Elantra?

It’s a carryover, save for the high-output Elantra N due out soon. The basic shape carries over its wicked origami look: it’s diamond-studded, cleaved, folded, then cleaved again for good measure. It all ties together in an unseamly way—but the interior lets it down with drab trim and a mysterious wall between passengers.

Base cars carry a 147-hp inline-4 and a CVT for middling power and good fuel economy; the Elantra’s blessed with decent steering and ride quality, which doesn’t dissolve when the high-economy Hybrid powertrain slips in under the hood. The spice level goes up to at least two peppers with the 201-hp turbo-4 in the Elantra N Line—and the coming Elantra N tosses on more capsaicin to mix explosive acceleration in with confident grip.

The Elantra nearly qualifies as a mid-size sedan now, but its low roofline cuts into head room. We’re less pleased by the seats, which need more padding and shaping to suit the long-distance crowd; the Elantra’s plasticky cabin misses the mark set by Honda and Mazda, too.

All Elantras have automatic emergency braking, and both the IIHS and the NHTSA give it their top nods, though its Top Safety Pick award applies only to Limited cars with fancy headlights.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Elantra cost?

It costs at least $20,875 for the Elantra SE, but we’d spend up to the $22,125 Elantra SEL for its access to features like digital gauges and wireless smartphone charging. At the top of our budget, the $29,275 Limited Hybrid gets those features standard and adds leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control.

Where is the 2022 Hyundai Elantra made?

In Montgomery, Alabama.