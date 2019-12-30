The 2020 Hyundai Elantra is good at fitting in. It fits in a shrinking compact sedan segment, fits in most budgets with a base price below $20,000, and fits in more standard active safety features and above average fuel economy.

It doesn’t stand out, which makes it easy to overlook. But this would be a mistake. The Elantra is a well-equipped value that doesn’t feel, look, or drive like the budget-car basics of years ago. It earns a solid TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Elantra comes as either a sedan and hatchback. Our review encompasses both Elantra models, but our score is based on the more popular sedan rather than the more performance-oriented hatch.

The Elantra sedan is offered in SE, SEL, Value Edition, Limited, Eco, and Sport trims, while the GT hatchback comes in base and N Line trim for 2020.

Refreshed for 2019 with a more angular face, the biggest changes for the 2020 Elantra sedan are the use of a more efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT) and standard active safety features across the model line. The pricier and curvier GT hatchback carries on unchanged, except that Sport models are now called N Line, after the Veloster N model.

The CVT replaces the 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic in SE, SEL, Value Edition, and Limited sedan models powered by a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4. Fuel economy improves by 2 mpg combined. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is still used on the turbocharged Sport and Eco sedan, as well as the GT models.

The sedan is the popular choice, but the Elantra GT makes better use of interior space and comes with more upscale features. It also handles better and feels more like a European hatchback.

The sedan of choice is the SEL model, which comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, among the several upgrades over the base SE.

Active safety tech such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control is standard across the line, as are a 3.5-inch vehicle info display and dual-zone climate control.