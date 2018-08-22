An edgy new look should help the 2019 Hyundai Elantra stand out in the compact car melange. That’s as long as shoppers can resist the temptation of high-riding crossover SUVs such as Hyundai’s own Tucson.

We rate the Elantra at 5.6 out of 10 on its high-quality ride, its good value, and its above average fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Elantra sedan and Elantra hatchback share a name, but they’re distinctly different vehicles. Elantra sedans are available in SE, SEL, Value Edition, Limited, Eco, and Sport trims, while the GT comes in base and Sport trims. This review covers the gamut, but our score is based on the more popular Elantra sedan.

For 2019, the four-door has a new front end with sharp headlights that dig into its grille. A curvy hood adds to its appeal. Hatchbacks carry on with a jelly bean shape that doesn’t look quite as good, but we hope an update is on its way.

The sedan may be the most popular and the best looking, but following the crowd isn’t always the best choice. Proof: the Elantra GT, with its spacious interior, upscale trim, and handling prowess. The Elantra GT has good room for four adults and a nice enough interior, but the GT benefits from the European market’s tendency toward upscale hatchbacks.

The Elantra GT also follows the European tradition of sharp handling and a firm, but absorbent ride. By contrast, the Elantra sedan has lighter steering and a softer ride in most configurations, which may make it more desirable for buyers who prioritize comfort.

Underhood, the majority of Elantras use a 2.0-liter inline-4 rated at 147 horsepower in sedan guise and 162 hp in the GT. A 1.4-liter turbo-4 powers the efficiency-oriented Elantra Eco, while a 1.6-liter turbo-4 with 201 hp gives Elantra Sports noticeably more verve.

A 6-speed automatic shuttles power to the front wheels in the vast majority of Elantras, although SE sedans and all Sports are fitted with a 6-speed manual as standard. Turbocharged Elantras—Eco and Sport—are available with a 7-speed dual-clutch.

Sedans get sharper headlights for 2019, plus some interior revisions. Active safety tech such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control now comes standard on all sedans but the Elantra SE.