Likes
- City-sized
- Anonymously good-looking
- Great value, even as a Limited
- Strong gas mileage ratings
Dislikes
- No more hatchback
- Limited’s alone with its top safety gear
- Noisy powertrain
- Dull to drive
Buying tip
The 2022 Hyundai Accent cheaps out on safety, but otherwise spreads good economy-car cheer.
What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Accent? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Hyundai Accent wrings economy-car fuel economy out of an equally efficient subcompact shape. The four-door sedan rivals economy cars like the related Kia Rio, the Nissan Versa, and the newer Kia Seltos crossover and Hyundai Venue hatchback.
Is the 2022 Hyundai Accent a good car?
It’s right in the middle of our pack, with a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10, with its best score in gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Accent?
Not much, other than the lack of the former manual-transmission option. The Accent’s pert body tucks in enough space for four passengers and saves room for an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with three years or 36,000 miles’ worth of free maintenance—all for less than $20,000. The graceful but anonymous good looks, inside and out, are a bonus at that price.
The Accent’s 120-hp inline-4 and CVT won’t earn any major kudos, unless you steal the drivetrain and retrofit it into a go-kart. It’s buzzy and has meager output, but you’re not paying for speed here: you’re paying for the ability to park easily and to steer clear of the service bay as long as possible. It rides well enough for highway trips, but it’s at its best in point-and-squirt traffic and short-distance runs across town.
Four adults can fit inside, and they can bring along 13.7 cubic feet in the trunk. The interior’s fine for the price, with room for smartphones and iced lattes and a spill-resistant interior lined in plastic and durable-looking cloth.
Crash-test scores haven’t been a positive or a negative, but you’ll have to spend the max to get the Accent Limited and its standard automatic emergency braking, which we wouldn’t go without in any new car.
How much does the 2022 Hyundai Accent cost?
The Accent SE costs about $17,500 and comes with power features and cloth interior, but has a small 5.0-inch touchscreen. Skip the SEL and go directly to the Limited; for about $20,000 it has automatic emergency braking, heated front seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Where is the 2022 Hyundai Accent made?
In South Korea.
2022 Hyundai Accent
Styling
The Accent looks cheerful enough.
Is the Hyundai Accent a good-looking car?
It’s plain but good-looking, like a soap-opera actor. The usual boxes get checked with a six-sided grille, LED headlights on Limited models, and boomerang-style taillights. It’s humble, without the brag.
The utterly predictable cabin’s a welcome environment in which to work. It’s an office space with all its essentials located in the right place—but it’s not extravagant with the perks. The plastics and cloth trim aren’t penalty-grade, save for the tiny 5.0-inch touchscreen; it’s less than half the size (on the diagonal) of the standard screen in some top-end Elantras.
2022 Hyundai Accent
Performance
The Accent dreams of sub-10-second acceleration.
How fast is the Hyundai Accent?
It’s just not fast or grippy, and as a result, it’s a 3 here.
The Accent’s 120-hp 1.6-liter inline-4 moves it along through a CVT, and the power sent to the front wheels runs no risk of overwhelming it. It weighs just about 2,500 lb so it’s not glacial, but it is noisy at full throttle and requires care when merging on freeways and when attempting any passes.
Is the Hyundai Accent 4WD?
No, it’s front-wheel drive. It’s not tuned for sporty handling, but with 17-inch wheels and a simple suspension design, it damps the road adequately when it encounters smaller bumps. Bigger pavement seams and potholes judder harshly through the body. The steering has very little feedback. Keep it puttering from city block to city block, and none of that will be a concern.
2022 Hyundai Accent
Comfort & Quality
The Accent has ample interior space.
The classic economy car may be low on most buyers’ shopping lists, but the Accent can tote four passengers in reasonable comfort. It’s a 5 here.
The Accent can seat 6-foot-tall passengers in front with no problems, and SEL and Limited versions have tilt/telescope steering to set up a good driving position. Head room is fine, and even the base seats fit us well, though the cushions are soft.
The back seat can fit a pair of medium-size passengers, but it can be difficult to get car seats in its small door openings. Hyundai carved out a 13.7-cubic-foot trunk from the Accent’s subcompact body; it’s bigger than the trunks in some luxury compacts, and it’s an impressive feat for a vehicle of its size, but still small.
The Accent doesn’t suffer from its low price. The engine’s raspy, but the interior’s cloth and plastic trim comes across with good cheer, and it’s put together well.
2022 Hyundai Accent
Safety
Buy the Limited for the latest in safety.
How safe is the Hyundai Accent?
With its crash-test results far out of date, we don’t rate the Accent for safety. We do recommend the Limited trim since it comes with automatic emergency braking and offers good outward vision. Keep in mind, it earned a four-star overall rating from the NHTSA, which found that the rear passenger may endure higher collision forces that weren’t enough to downgrade it in official tests.
2022 Hyundai Accent
Features
The Accent’s best in Limited trim.
We give the Accent a 5 for features. In base trim it doesn’t offer that essential safety gear and it’s saddled with a dinky 5.0-inch touchscreen—but it does come with a great 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and great value, even fully loaded.
Prices haven’t been released yet for 2022, but the base Accent SE comes with cloth upholstery, power features, Bluetooth, air conditioning, and cruise control, all for about $17,500.
Which Hyundai Accent should I buy?
The SEL adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and automatic headlights, but keep going from there.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Hyundai Accent?
Buy the under-$20,000 Accent Limited for its 17-inch wheels, sunroof, keyless start—and yes, automatic emergency braking.
2022 Hyundai Accent
Fuel Economy
One Accent advantage? Great gas mileage.
Is the Hyundai Accent good on gas?
It’s very frugal. Gas mileage soars in the Accent to 33 mpg city, 41 highway, 36 combined. As good as it is, it’s still roughly the same as a base mid-size family sedan like Hyundai’s own Elantra and Sonata.