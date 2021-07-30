What kind of car is the 2022 Hyundai Accent? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Hyundai Accent wrings economy-car fuel economy out of an equally efficient subcompact shape. The four-door sedan rivals economy cars like the related Kia Rio, the Nissan Versa, and the newer Kia Seltos crossover and Hyundai Venue hatchback.

Is the 2022 Hyundai Accent a good car?

Review continues below

It’s right in the middle of our pack, with a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10, with its best score in gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Hyundai Accent?

Not much, other than the lack of the former manual-transmission option. The Accent’s pert body tucks in enough space for four passengers and saves room for an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile warranty with three years or 36,000 miles’ worth of free maintenance—all for less than $20,000. The graceful but anonymous good looks, inside and out, are a bonus at that price.

The Accent’s 120-hp inline-4 and CVT won’t earn any major kudos, unless you steal the drivetrain and retrofit it into a go-kart. It’s buzzy and has meager output, but you’re not paying for speed here: you’re paying for the ability to park easily and to steer clear of the service bay as long as possible. It rides well enough for highway trips, but it’s at its best in point-and-squirt traffic and short-distance runs across town.

Four adults can fit inside, and they can bring along 13.7 cubic feet in the trunk. The interior’s fine for the price, with room for smartphones and iced lattes and a spill-resistant interior lined in plastic and durable-looking cloth.

Crash-test scores haven’t been a positive or a negative, but you’ll have to spend the max to get the Accent Limited and its standard automatic emergency braking, which we wouldn’t go without in any new car.

How much does the 2022 Hyundai Accent cost?

The Accent SE costs about $17,500 and comes with power features and cloth interior, but has a small 5.0-inch touchscreen. Skip the SEL and go directly to the Limited; for about $20,000 it has automatic emergency braking, heated front seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Where is the 2022 Hyundai Accent made?



In South Korea.