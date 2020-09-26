What kind of car is the 2021 Hyundai Accent? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is a small four-door sedan that competes with other economy cars like the Kia Rio and Nissan Versa, and small hatchbacks like the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue.

Is the 2021 Hyundai Accent a good car?

We give the Accent a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, mostly for its features and gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Hyundai Accent?

Not much, other than a couple of discontinued colors. This year, Hyundai leaves the Accent alone while it focuses on the more exciting-looking Venue hatchback. That’s not to say the Accent isn’t handsome; it’s just rather plainly good-looking, with a functional interior that pushes no boundaries in style or in space. It’s basic, in a positive sense.

Hyundai powers the Accent’s front wheels with an inline-4 that ships its output through a 6-speed manual or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Pay extra for the CVT, though it pitches the buzzy engine into the noisy part of its powerband. Acceleration is meager, and the ride’s as decent as a short-wheelbase car on 17-inch wheels can manage—but performance is not where one puts the Accent.

The Accent will carry four adults and 13.7 cubic feet of stuff in the trunk, but all the seats could use more bolstering. Small-item space for phones and iced coffees means the carpool won’t be so painful, at least until someone brings up politics or religion or their favorite kinds of cheese. (It’s remarkably contentious.)

Crash-test scores have been neutral toward the Accent, and it doesn’t come with the standard automatic emergency braking we expect to see in today’s new cars. It does come with power features, cruise control, and a skimpy 5.0-inch touchscreen.

How much does the 2021 Hyundai Accent cost?

Base cars cost about $16,000. Only the Limited gets the lifesaving automatic brake system and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Choose it for less than $20,000—or choose Hyundai’s own Venue, which delivers better value and function for about the same price.

At the top end of the range, the Limited comes standard with heated seats, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Where is the Hyundai Accent made?

In South Korea.