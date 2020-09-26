2021 Hyundai Accent

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Rear Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Side Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Rear Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Front Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Side Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Front Exterior View
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Front Seats
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Rear Seats
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Front Seats
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Rear Seats
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Trunk
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Open Doors
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Trunk
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Open Doors
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Dashboard
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Engine
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Engine
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Instrument Cluster
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Gear Shift
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Instrument Cluster
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Instrument Panel
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Instrument Panel
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Dashboard
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Steering Wheel
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Steering Wheel
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Gear Shift
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Temperature Controls
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Grille
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Audio System
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Temperature Controls
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Audio System
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Grille
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Headlight
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Mirror
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Door Controls
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Tail Light
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Door Controls
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Wheel Cap
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Headlight
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Air Vents
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Wheel Cap
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Mirror
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Air Vents
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Tail Light
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan IVT Door Handle
2020 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan IVT Door Handle
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Rear Exterior View
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Front Exterior View
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Side Exterior View
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Front Seats
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Open Doors
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Rear Seats
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Trunk
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Gear Shift
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Instrument Cluster
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Engine
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Steering Wheel
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Instrument Panel
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Dashboard
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Audio System
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Grille
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Temperature Controls
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Headlight
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Wheel Cap
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Tail Light
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Door Handle
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Air Vents
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Door Controls
2019 Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Auto Mirror
The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Editorial Director
September 26, 2020

Buying tip

Buy the Accent Limited, since it’s the only model to offer automatic emergency braking and a right-sized touchscreen.

features & specs

Limited Sedan IVT
SE Sedan IVT
SE Sedan Manual
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
MPG
33 city / 41 hwy
MPG
29 city / 39 hwy
MSRP
$19,500
MSRP
$16,495
MSRP
$15,395
See Full 2021 Hyundai Accent Specs

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is cheap and cheerful, but chintzy on safety.

What kind of car is the 2021 Hyundai Accent? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is a small four-door sedan that competes with other economy cars like the Kia Rio and Nissan Versa, and small hatchbacks like the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue. 

Is the 2021 Hyundai Accent a good car?

We give the Accent a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, mostly for its features and gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Hyundai Accent?

Not much, other than a couple of discontinued colors. This year, Hyundai leaves the Accent alone while it focuses on the more exciting-looking Venue hatchback. That’s not to say the Accent isn’t handsome; it’s just rather plainly good-looking, with a functional interior that pushes no boundaries in style or in space. It’s basic, in a positive sense.

Hyundai powers the Accent’s front wheels with an inline-4 that ships its output through a 6-speed manual or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Pay extra for the CVT, though it pitches the buzzy engine into the noisy part of its powerband. Acceleration is meager, and the ride’s as decent as a short-wheelbase car on 17-inch wheels can manage—but performance is not where one puts the Accent.

The Accent will carry four adults and 13.7 cubic feet of stuff in the trunk, but all the seats could use more bolstering. Small-item space for phones and iced coffees means the carpool won’t be so painful, at least until someone brings up politics or religion or their favorite kinds of cheese. (It’s remarkably contentious.)

Crash-test scores have been neutral toward the Accent, and it doesn’t come with the standard automatic emergency braking we expect to see in today’s new cars. It does come with power features, cruise control, and a skimpy 5.0-inch touchscreen.

How much does the 2021 Hyundai Accent cost?

Base cars cost about $16,000. Only the Limited gets the lifesaving automatic brake system and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Choose it for less than $20,000—or choose Hyundai’s own Venue, which delivers better value and function for about the same price.

At the top end of the range, the Limited comes standard with heated seats, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Where is the Hyundai Accent made?
In South Korea.

5

2021 Hyundai Accent

Styling

The Accent has plain appeal.

Is the Hyundai Accent a good-looking car?

It’s good-looking in a plain, uncomplicated way. It checks all Hyundai’s usual styling boxes with LED headlights on top versions, a curvy grille with a six-sided outline, a gently curved roofline, and boomerang-shaped taillights. It’s far from gregarious, but it’s not so unadorned as to come off too humble. It’s Midwestern-nice, translated into sheet metal.

The cabin’s sensible and utterly predictable. Put it to work, and the Accent’s office space puts all the controls in logical places—it just doesn’t have that many of them, since it’s a low-cost offering. The materials work well to evade a grim economy-car tinge, but base cars come with a 5.0-inch touchscreen that’s almost quaint compared to the wide touchscreens in Hyundai’s latest crossovers.

3

2021 Hyundai Accent

Performance

Acceleration and cornering are daydreams for the petite Hyundai sedan.

How fast is the Hyundai Accent?

Not very fast at all. It uses a 120-horsepower 1.6-liter inline-4 with 113 lb-ft of torque to move itself along. Power goes through either a 6-speed manual or a CVT, and in either case, it’s as leisurely as polyester pool wraps even though the Accent weighs only about 2,500 pounds—not much more than a Miata. It’s noisy at full throttle, too.

Is the Hyundai Accent 4WD?

All Accents come with front-wheel drive.

The small sedan isn’t tuned for sporty driving, either. The ride is adequately damped on relatively large 17-inch wheels, but big bumps will resound through the body. The steering doesn’t offer much feedback, either. We give the Accent a 3 here as a result.

5

2021 Hyundai Accent

Comfort & Quality

Remember economy cars? The Accent’s a good one, even in interior space.

Economy cars have lost their luster with some shoppers, but the Accent’s a good example of what they do best. Couple its good fuel economy with seats for four adults and decent trunk space, and it merits a 5 here.

Head room abounds for passengers in front and back, thanks to this sedan’s raised roof and height-adjustable front seats. Six-foot-tall front passengers fit well, but the SEL and Limited versions have tilt/telescoping steering that enhances the driving position. The Accent offers lots of storage bins for water bottles and smartphones, too.

The back seat’s fine for medium-sized adults once they’re in, but the Accent’s small doors can be a challenge for big passengers, or for fitting child car seats.

The Accent’s neatest trick is carving out a 13.7-cubic-foot trunk from its tiny footprint. It’s an impressive feat for a vehicle so small.

The Accent doesn’t harangue owners about its low price either. It could use firmer front seats and less of its raspy 4-cylinder engine note, but the Accent’s cloth and plastic-lined cabin comes across cheerfully, and it’s well-fitted for something that costs so little.

2021 Hyundai Accent

Safety

Buy the Limited for the latest in safety.

How safe is the Hyundai Accent?

We don’t rate it, since its IIHS crash tests are out of date, but the Accent doesn’t come with standard automatic emergency braking, and the NHTSA gives it only four stars. The feds also note that rear passenger test dummies experienced more collision force on their lower spine, not enough to lower its score but noteworthy.

6

2021 Hyundai Accent

Features

The 2020 Hyundai Accent is well-equipped, but only if you pay for the top-tier Limited trim.

Which Hyundai Accent should I buy?

We’d steer you away from the base edition. We give the Accent a 6 for features based on the Accent SE, which comes with a great 5-year/60,000-mile warranty and offers great value, but it doesn’t have automatic emergency braking and its 5.0-inch infotainment screen is too small.

It’s otherwise equipped with cloth upholstery, a 6-speed manual transmission, power features, dual USB ports, Bluetooth, cruise control, and air conditioning. A CVT costs $1,000 extra, too.

The SEL gets the CVT included, along with a much-improved 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-speaker audio, and automatic headlights—but skip that model, too.

How much is a fully loaded 2021 Hyundai Accent?

We recommend the under-$20,000 Accent Limited since it comes with automatic emergency braking, keyless start, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a sunroof.

7

2021 Hyundai Accent

Fuel Economy

Great gas mileage gives the Accent an edge over small crossovers.

Is the Hyundai Accent good on gas?

Gas mileage soars in the Accent to 29 mpg city, 39 highway, 33 combined when equipped with the manual transmission. Accents with the CVT earn EPA ratings of 33/41/36 mpg. Stick with the CVT, and the Accent will outdo many of the small crossovers that have eclipsed it in sales.

5.2
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 5
Performance 3
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety N/A
Features 6
Fuel Economy 7
Compare the 2021 Hyundai Accent against the competition
  • 2021 Hyundai Venue

    2021 Hyundai Venue

    6.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Kia Seltos

    2021 Kia Seltos

    5.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Kia Rio 5-Door hatchback

    2020 Kia Rio

    5.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Nissan Versa, 2019 New York International Auto Show

    2020 Nissan Versa

    5.8
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Hyundai Accent?
Read reviews & get prices
