What kind of car is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Honda Ridgeline finds familiar footing in a resurgent mid-size pickup segment that attracts shoppers from crossover SUVs as well as utilitarian trucks. Sharing a platform with the Honda Pilot three-row SUV, the Ridgeline squares off against traditional pickups such as the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier, as well as newcomers like the smaller Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline a good car?

The 2022 Ridgeline scores a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, thanks to its comfy ride, impressive standard features, and overall utility. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Honda Ridgeline?

After last year’s refresh, the 2022 Ridgeline carries over unchanged except a new paint color.

The Ridgeline’s blunt nose and broad grille give it more truck presence than its predecessor, and in back twin exhaust pipes add some growl to all that black cladding over the square wheel arches. An appearance package from Honda Performance Development (HPD) carries over with 18-inch bronze wheels and big black fender flares. The cabin is nearly indistinguishable from the Pilot, with its gear panel in the console and horizontal span of the dash.

The Ridgeline comes standard with all-wheel drive that can handle jaunts down modest trails, but it’s meant more for on-road traction. The 3.5-liter V-6 makes 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Power comes on later in the rev range, but the 9-speed automatic doesn’t keep the engine there too often. It can tow up to 5,000 lb, and has a payload of about 1,500 lb.

The Ridgeline crew cab comes with a 5.0-foot composite bed with an underfloor cooler and a tailgate that can swing out or down. Despite the trucky innovation, the Ridgeline possesses crossover-like comfort and ride quality thanks to its unibody construction. Rear-seat passengers can stretch out with 36.7 inches of leg room, and front riders can fiddle with a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with an actual volume knob.

Other standard features on the 2022 Ridgeline include standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. It earned a five-star crash rating from the NHTSA, though the IIHS faulted its front-passenger protection.

How much does the 2022 Honda Ridgeline cost?

Sold in Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition trim levels, with an HPD appearance package on base Sport models, the 2022 Ridgeline costs $38,115, including $1,225 destination fee. The loaded Black Edition adds upgrades such as navigation, premium audio, and truck-bed speakers for $45,095.

Where is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline made?

In Alabama.