What kind of car is the 2021 Honda Ridgeline? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a mid-size pickup that splits the difference between crossover SUVs and utilitarian trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Ford Ranger.

Is the 2021 Honda Ridgeline a good car?

Sold in Sport, RTL, and RTL-E trim levels, the 2021 Ridgeline scores a 7.0 out of 10 in our ratings, an excellent score for a pickup thanks to its crossover-like driving attributes and interior as well as its impressive utility. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Honda Ridgeline?



Honda tweaked the Ridgeline’s looks this year, giving it more conventional styling to look less like a soft crossover and more like a rugged truck. Its bones remain the same, though.

Additionally, a new Honda Performance Development model—that’s HPD, in Honda-speak—tosses in different styling with nifty bronze wheels.

Otherwise, the Ridgeline is largely the same today as it was when the current model debuted for the 2017 model year. That’s no bad thing. Underhood, you’ll find 280 horsepower from a 3.5-liter V-6, shuffled to either the front or all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The optional all-wheel-drive system lacks the mud-plugging low range found in rivals, but most buyers won’t miss it. Tow ratings rise to 5,000 pounds.

The Ridgeline shares its structure with the Honda Pilot, which is one of our favorite SUVs. You’ll find a similarly spacious passenger compartment, with convenient controls and a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen that now incorporates an actual volume knob rather than a distracting slider. Five people fit easily and comfortably.

As for cargo, the Ridgeline has a composite bed that won’t rust and is exceptionally difficult to dent. Locking storage under the bed is convenient for parking lots, while the tailgate can be flopped downward like a conventional pickup or can swing to the side to make loading heavy items a little easier.

The Ridgeline has standard automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Crash-test results have been impressive, too.

How much does the 2021 Honda Ridgeline cost?

Honda hasn’t said how much the refreshed Ridgeline will cost, but we expect pricing to be similar to the roughly $35,000 the automaker charged for the outgoing model. The loaded-up HPD is likely to crest $45,000.

Where is the 2021 Honda Ridgeline made?

In Alabama.