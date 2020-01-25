The 2020 Honda Ridgeline is all the pickup truck most buyers will ever really use, and that’s what makes it an outlier in its class. With impressive comfort, efficiency, and practicality but lacking some of the ultimate off-road chops and capability of its rivals, we give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For the 2020 Ridgeline, Honda makes more equipment standard. All Ridgelines now come with a 9-speed automatic transmission, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. The RT and RTL-T trims are gone, leaving just the Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition trims.

The Ridgeline looks just like the Honda Pilot upon which it’s based, at least from the front. The bed on the back makes for a less cohesive overall design than other purpose-built pickups in the class, but if you’re a fan of Honda’s recent styling, you’ll like this truck too. The interior is sleek and high-quality, with just the right number of buttons and knobs to be useful but not overwhelming.

A smooth 3.5-liter V-6 making 280 horsepower does the heavy lifting, now paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission meant to improve fuel efficiency. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available. As this is a unibody truck that shares a platform with a crossover SUV, no true four-wheel-drive system is available. The Pilot’s integrated frame sacrifices some towing capacity and off-road capability, but its on-road driving manners are unmatched by any other pickup, providing a smooth and confident ride that feels very much like the Pilot.

The 2020 Ridgeline’s interior is as comfortable and high-quality as you’d expect from a Honda, and thoughtful design features made possible by this truck’s unique structure set it above the pack in terms of storage beyond the bed. A lift-up rear seat with lots of storage, a dual-action tailgate that either folds down or swings out, and in-bed lockable trunk are all included and highly useful.

Strong safety scores from the IIHS and NHTSA make up for gas mileage. Fuel economy is only average at 22 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive model and 21 mpg for all-wheel-drive equipped trucks.