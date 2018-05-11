Many buyers choose pickups that are purpose-built for scenarios that may arise only occasionally in the truck’s lifetime, but these capabilities come at the expense of ride quality, handling, and affordability.

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline is the pickup truck outlier that, while built on a crossover platform, does all the “truck stuff” well enough for most people but retains a smooth ride and comfortable interior.

That’s a unique advantage, and we’ve rated the 2019 Ridgeline at 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With a few small updates, the 2019 Ridgeline is a carryover from the year before. After a 2-year hiatus, the second-generation Ridgeline was released in 2017 and has remained largely unchanged since. Offered in front- or all-wheel drive, all Ridgeline models are powered by Honda’s 3.5-liter V-6 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic.

Since the Ridgeline shares its underpinnings with the Honda Pilot, the ride and character are unsurprisingly more like a crossover than a standard pickup truck. The Ridgeline sits lower than other trucks and has a more controlled ride than its competitors. There are tradeoffs to this comfort, however: lower towing capacity and slightly less rugged off-road abilities.

Base models aren't opulently equipped and can't be equipped with all-wheel drive, but they offer a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, a 5.0-inch display for audio without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity. Top trim models are equipped like luxury trucks.

RTL-T versions are a sweeter spot and offer navigation, a larger touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for roughly $38,000.

Rated between 18 and 22 mpg, with all-wheel drive models less frugal than their front-drive counterparts, the Ridgeline gets truck-like fuel economy. Base model front-drive Ridgelines start at less than $30,000, while range-topping all-wheel drive Black Edition models will cost more than $43,000.