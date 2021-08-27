What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Pilot? What does it compare to?

The Honda Pilot is a family-oriented three-row SUV. Shop it against the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Kia Telluride, among myriad other choices.

Is the 2022 Honda Pilot a good car/SUV?

The Pilot is only a year or so off of a full redesign, but this three-row SUV has aged well and still offers a great design for families in need of extra space. We rate it at 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Pilot?

This year, Honda has unfortunately sliced the LX and EX trim levels from the lineup, though rumors persist that a single lower-priced trim level will eventually be offered.

The Pilot remains a three-row SUV sold alongside the closely related five-seat Honda Passport. More like a minivan with hinged doors than a rugged SUV, the Pilot trades utility for style.

Underhood, the 280-hp V-6 pairs well with the 9-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive an option. At 22 or 23 mpg combined, the Pilot is among the thirstier big SUVs.

Interior space is both capacious and well-executed, with terrific room for outboard passengers in rows one and two, plus above-average space for anyone else. The interior itself is more of the easy-wash variety, though the range-topping Elite hardly lacks for luxuries.

Every Pilot boasts standard active safety tech and decent crash test scores, though the IIHS peeled back its Top Safety Pick score based on some concerns over front passenger protection.

How much does the 2022 Honda Pilot cost?

This year’s trimmed Pilot lineup starts at about $40,000 and climbs to around $55,000 with optional equipment.The now-base Pilot EX-L has a smart combination of features and is the one we’d buy.

Where is the 2022 Honda Pilot made?

In Lincoln, Alabama.