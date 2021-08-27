2022 Honda Pilot

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
August 27, 2021

Buying tip

The Pilot makes perfect sense in EX-L trim.

features & specs

Black Edition AWD
EX-L 2WD
EX-L AWD
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
MSRP
$50,620
MSRP
$39,060
MSRP
$41,060
See Full 2022 Honda Pilot Specs »

The 2022 Honda Pilot is one of the oldest three-row crossover designs out there, but it has aged well overall.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Pilot? What does it compare to?

The Honda Pilot is a family-oriented three-row SUV. Shop it against the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Kia Telluride, among myriad other choices. 

Is the 2022 Honda Pilot a good car/SUV?

The Pilot is only a year or so off of a full redesign, but this three-row SUV has aged well and still offers a great design for families in need of extra space. We rate it at 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Pilot?

This year, Honda has unfortunately sliced the LX and EX trim levels from the lineup, though rumors persist that a single lower-priced trim level will eventually be offered.

The Pilot remains a three-row SUV sold alongside the closely related five-seat Honda Passport. More like a minivan with hinged doors than a rugged SUV, the Pilot trades utility for style. 

Underhood, the 280-hp V-6 pairs well with the 9-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive an option. At 22 or 23 mpg combined, the Pilot is among the thirstier big SUVs. 

Interior space is both capacious and well-executed, with terrific room for outboard passengers in rows one and two, plus above-average space for anyone else. The interior itself is more of the easy-wash variety, though the range-topping Elite hardly lacks for luxuries.

Every Pilot boasts standard active safety tech and decent crash test scores, though the IIHS peeled back its Top Safety Pick score based on some concerns over front passenger protection. 

How much does the 2022 Honda Pilot cost?

This year’s trimmed Pilot lineup starts at about $40,000 and climbs to around $55,000 with optional equipment.The now-base Pilot EX-L has a smart combination of features and is the one we’d buy.

Where is the 2022 Honda Pilot made?

In Lincoln, Alabama.

6

2022 Honda Pilot

Styling

It won’t stand out in a parking lot, but the 2022 Honda Pilot has clean, conservative lines.

Is the 2022 Honda Pilot a good-looking car?

The Pilot has pleasant styling inside and out, though it’s not nearly as interesting to behold as the Kia Telluride or the Hyundai Palisade. We rate it at 6.

Honda last tweaked the Pilot’s styling for 2019, and this basic design dates back a few years further. It’s ripe for a rework. Overall, the profile is more of a minivan with four hinged doors than it is a rugged SUV. A new Special Edition package this year adds black-finish alloy wheels that look lost in the big wheel wells. 

Inside, the Pilot is draped in beige or tan, with little emphasis put on flash and flair. Instead, the layout is convenient and that space—oh, how well-utilized it is. The low dash affords great outward vision, too.

6

2022 Honda Pilot

Performance

A strong V-6 is one of the 2022 Honda Pilot’s best assets.

Is the Honda Pilot 4WD?

It can be. Honda charges $2,000 for all-wheel drive. 

How fast is the Honda Pilot?

The 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 makes its mark based more on its smooth acceleration than its ability to win stoplight drag races. That’s good enough for an extra point in our eyes, bringing this SUV to a 6 out of 10.

A 9-speed automatic transmission comes standard, and it’s mostly a slick operator. We’ve noticed occasional low-speed stumbles, but they’re relatively rare and easily forgotten. With the optional towing package, the Pilot can lug 5,000 lb—but we look to brawnier rivals for real tugging prowess.

The Pilot is not an off-road-ready choice, especially with the optional 20-inch alloy wheels. The base 18s ride well enough and work well with nicely-weighted steering for a vehicle of this size.

9

2022 Honda Pilot

Comfort & Quality

The 2022 Honda Pilot easily accommodates eight passengers in comfort.

It may be a dated design, but the 2022 Honda Pilot makes exceptionally good use of its interior space. We rate it at 9 out of 10 with points for human-hauling capability in all three rows plus a spacious cargo bay.

Leather seats are now standard, and the front thrones offer good support with standard heating and optional cooling. Row two can be had in either bench or captain’s chairs configuration. Access is terrific and passengers will find more than 38 inches of leg room once aboard. The third row is easy to access for a crossover thanks to a single button that flops the middle seats forward. With 32 inches of leg room, row three is even inhabitable for adults. 

There’s about 17 cubic feet of cargo space with the third row upright, a figure that balloons to 46 cubes with row three folded and 80 cubic feet with row two down. 

Pilots have durable materials inside, but there’s little to get excited about at the $50,000 price tag Honda slaps on high-end models.

7

2022 Honda Pilot

Safety

The 2022 Honda Pilot boasts good crash-avoidance tech, though it has a small blemish on its safety record.

How safe is the Honda Pilot?

The 2022 Honda Pilot will do its best to avoid a wreck in the first place thanks to adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking. We rate it at 7 out of 10 based on that standard tech and a five-star rating from the NHTSA.

However, the IIHS says that an “Acceptable” rating for front passenger protection prevents this big SUV from earning a vaunted Top Safety Pick award. Bummer, especially since its headlights are either “Good” or “Acceptable.”

7

2022 Honda Pilot

Features

The 2022 Honda Pilot is a good value, even if its lineup is fairly small.

A trimmed lineup this year focuses on more popular trim levels and a higher cost of entry. We score the range at 7 out of 10, with points for its infotainment screen and its standard equipment.

We’d like to see a more extensive warranty since Honda’s 3-year, 50,000-mile coverage doesn’t match that offered by Hyundai and Kia. 

Which Honda Pilot should I buy?

Honda sells the 2022 Pilot in five trim levels, starting with the $40,285 EX-L. Unless a rear-seat entertainment system and an extra-large moonroof are essential, this is the version to have. It’s a good value with its standard active safety tech, leather seats, heated front seats, and 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

A like-priced Special Edition seems like a good value at first with its hands-free power tailgate and wireless device charging, but be aware of its bigger 20-inch wheels that diminish ride quality and wear tires that will cost more to replace. 

The $44,845 Touring adds an upgraded audio system, heated second-row seats, and rear-seat entertainment screens. An iPad is a lot cheaper, though. For another $3,000, the Pilot Elite swaps in second-row captain’s chairs as standard equipment, plus cooled front seats and a heated steering wheel. 

How much is a fully loaded 2022 Honda Pilot?

The Black Edition discards most chrome in exchange for a $52,240 price tag when fully equipped.

4

2022 Honda Pilot

Fuel Economy

The 2022 Honda Pilot is not one of the thriftiest three-row crossovers.

Is the 2022 Honda Pilot good on gas?

The 2022 Honda Pilot could benefit from a hybrid variant. Instead, it’s rated at just 4 out of 10 thanks to a fairly thirsty V-6. With front-wheel drive, the EPA rates the 2022 Pilot at 20 mpg city, 27 highway, 23 combined. All-wheel-drive versions slide to just 19/26/22 mpg.

Several competitors notch at least 1 or 2 mpg better.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

$39,060
Compare the 2022 Honda Pilot against the competition
  • 2022 Chevrolet Traverse

    2022 Chevrolet Traverse

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Hyundai Palisade

    2022 Hyundai Palisade

    7.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Kia Telluride

    2022 Kia Telluride

    7.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition

    2022 Subaru Ascent

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline

    2021 Ford Explorer

    7.0
    Compare Cars
