The 2021 Honda Pilot gets a few changes for the new model year, before a replacement arrives likely for 2022. It’s still the family-savvy three-row crossover that won our Best Car To Buy 2016 award, and still one of the best values of all the vehicles that can seat up to eight passengers with a minimum of kvetching.

The score carries over too: The 2021 Pilot gets a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, with the $36,050 Pilot EX our pick in a lineup that can pitch headlong into the $50,000 range. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2021 Pilot gets a 9-speed automatic standard on all models as well as standard dual-zone climate control. Otherwise changes are minuscule: The Pilot still sports the ersatz-minivan shape that telegraphs to the world that it’s made for hauling people and cargo, not for trundling into Yeti territory. The crossover-van blend works for us, six model years down the road, and so does the sober interior, which has a generally nicer grade of trim than many rivals, outside of the upstart Palisade/Telluride duo.

Review continues below

The Pilot ranks highly for its interior space, which really does provide seating for eight adults; three can sit in the wayback, so long as they’re not NFL Combine material. The middle bench seat swaps out for captain’s chairs that bring seating down to seven on pricey models. Behind the front seats the Pilot coughs up about 80 cubic feet of space to use as you choose. It’s a strong safety bet too, with top scores from the IIHS, the NHTSA, and with standard automatic emergency braking.

Where it lags now, in comparison with its newer competition, is in standard features and in its warranty, which is just average at 3 years/36,000 miles. The base Pilot LX has a teensy 5.0-inch screen for audio displays and its rearview camera, which is why we pick the Pilot EX for its larger screen and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plush versions add in a panoramic roof, leather upholstery, black trim, cooled front seats and heated second-row seats, and wireless smartphone charging, but the 2021 Pilot’s best when it’s less expensive.

Performance? Well, yes, there is some, and it’s fine. The Pilot’s 280-horsepower V-6 plays nicely with its now-standard 9-speed automatic, though we’ve noticed a shift bobbled here and there. Handling is just slightly more responsive than a typical minivan. It’s resilient in ride and attentive but not overly eager of steering—just one more way the Pilot’s a lot like the vehicle that shares its running gear, the Honda Odyssey.