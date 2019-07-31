The 2020 Honda Pilot hits all the family “must-dos” like a completed weekend chores list.

The three-row crossover has been with us for a few years now, and it’s one of our top picks in the class—even among newer competitors.

We rate the range at 6.2 on our overall scale that skews heavily toward base versions that tease with a tempting price. For just a little more, the Pilot is significantly better and advanced. We’d drive a Pilot EX off the lot and never look back. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the 2020 Pilot, Honda has a three-row crossover in the right place at the right time. Its offered in LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite, and Black Edition versions, the latter is new this year. Base front-wheel-drive versions cost just over $32,000, while top trims barely crest $50,000.

Regardless of price, the Pilot offers three rows of comfortable seats for up to eight, with enough cargo space for all of life’s accumulated stuff.

Outside, the Pilot narrowly walks the line between crossover and minivan—we don’t mind either.

Inside, the Pilot is shod with durable cloth or comfortable leather upholstery, with enough tech goodies to pass time, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen on most versions.

Every Pilot is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 280 horsepower mated to a 6- or 9-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on most versions, all-wheel drive costs $2,000 extra on others, or is standard on Touring, Elite, and Black Edition versions.

The Pilot returns around 22 mpg combined in most versions, regardless of transmission.

Federal and independent testers have good things to report about the Pilots they’ve crashed: it’s among one of the safer crossovers on the road. Every Pilot gets automatic emergency braking as standard equipment, vital to family vehicles.

The Pilot LX skips some of the features we’d prefer in a crossover. It gets cloth upholstery, seats for eight, a 5.0-inch display for audio without smartphone compatibility and one USB charge port.

Spend more and get a lot more. The Pilot EX is our pick of the bunch and gets upgraded 18-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, three-zone automatic climate controls, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, and two USB charge ports for $35,525 for front-drive versions.