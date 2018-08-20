Our review of the 2019 Honda Pilot is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Honda Pilot if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2019 Honda Pilot emailed to you
Get updates about the 2019 Honda Pilot emailed to you
Specs
Gas Mileage 19 mpg City/27 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name LX 2WD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 8
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed AutomaticMore Specs »
News
2019 Honda Pilot first drive: Soft-roading for the whole family
Hiking-style boots with knobby soles and Gore-Tex trim can be found just about anywhere, but there’s a reason that mountaineers don’t shop at Macy’s. This becomes evident as I inch a 2019 Honda Pilot Elite along a special course...Read More»
2019 Honda Pilot: more safety features for $32,445
Sometimes price hikes are easy to justify. Case-in point: The 2019 Honda Pilot crossover SUV, which features a slew of additional safety gear and an updated infotainment system for about $550 more than last year. Honda announced Monday pricing for...Read More»
2019 Honda Pilot, HR-V revealed: more safety tech, a volume knob
The refreshed 2019 Honda Pilot and HR-V crossover SUVs were revealed Thursday with more standard active safety features, an updated infotainment system, and smoother powertrains. The Pilot and HR-V will go on sale July 16 and July 24, respectively...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2018
2017
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Similar Cars
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Honda Pilot?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Honda Pilot against the competitionCompare All Cars