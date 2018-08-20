2019 Honda Pilot Preview

Our review of the 2019 Honda Pilot is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Honda Pilot if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 19 mpg City/27 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name LX 2WD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 8
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
News

2019 Honda Pilot first drive: Soft-roading for the whole family
Hiking-style boots with knobby soles and Gore-Tex trim can be found just about anywhere, but there’s a reason that mountaineers don’t shop at Macy’s. This becomes evident as I inch a 2019 Honda Pilot Elite along a special course...Read More»
2019 Honda Pilot: more safety features for $32,445
Sometimes price hikes are easy to justify. Case-in point: The 2019 Honda Pilot crossover SUV, which features a slew of additional safety gear and an updated infotainment system for about $550 more than last year. Honda announced Monday pricing for...Read More»
2019 Honda Pilot, HR-V revealed: more safety tech, a volume knob
The refreshed 2019 Honda Pilot and HR-V crossover SUVs were revealed Thursday with more standard active safety features, an updated infotainment system, and smoother powertrains. The Pilot and HR-V will go on sale July 16 and July 24, respectively...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2018
2018 Honda Pilot
7.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$30,900 - $47,470
The 2018 Honda Pilot ranks among the very best three-row crossover SUVs; it’s all about the packaging.
2017
2017 Honda Pilot
7.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$30,745 - $47,220
The 2017 Honda Pilot is a capable, refined crossover SUV with all the goodness of a minivan, save for the sliding doors.
2016
2016 Honda Pilot
8.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$30,345 - $46,770
The 2016 Honda Pilot has axed its hard edges: it's once again a smooth, capable family wagon, one that raises the bar for refinement.
