2022 Honda Passport

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2022 Honda Passport TrailSport
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Side Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Side Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Side Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Rear Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Side Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Front Exterior View
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Trunk
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Rear Seats
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Rear Seats
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Open Doors
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Open Doors
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Open Doors
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Open Doors
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Trunk
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Front Seats
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Trunk
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Rear Seats
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Front Seats
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Rear Seats
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Front Seats
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Front Seats
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Trunk
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Engine
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Gear Shift
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Dashboard
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Steering Wheel
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Steering Wheel
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Engine
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Dashboard
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Gear Shift
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Steering Wheel
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Instrument Panel
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Instrument Panel
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Engine
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Dashboard
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Gear Shift
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Engine
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Gear Shift
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Instrument Panel
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Steering Wheel
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Instrument Cluster
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Instrument Panel
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Dashboard
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Grille
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Audio System
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Temperature Controls
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Audio System
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Temperature Controls
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Temperature Controls
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Grille
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Audio System
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Grille
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Temperature Controls
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Audio System
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Grille
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Door Controls
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Headlight
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Door Handle
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Wheel Cap
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Tail Light
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Door Handle
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Mirror
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Door Controls
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Door Handle
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Air Vents
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Door Controls
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Mirror
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Mirror
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Headlight
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Air Vents
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Door Controls
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Tail Light
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Door Handle
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Tail Light
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD Wheel Cap
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Wheel Cap
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Wheel Cap
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Air Vents
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Tail Light
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Air Vents
2021 Honda Passport EX-L AWD Headlight
2021 Honda Passport Sport FWD Mirror
2021 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Headlight
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2021 Honda Passport
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport
2020 Honda Passport
2020 Honda Passport
2020 Honda Passport
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Side Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Side Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Side Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Front Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Rear Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Side Exterior View
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Rear Seats
2020 Honda Passport Sport FWD Front Seats
2020 Honda Passport EX-L FWD Trunk
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Brian Wong Brian Wong West Coast Editor
September 22, 2021

Buying tip

The 2022 Passport goes on sale in late 2021 or early 2022.

The 2022 Passport adds a new TrailSport trim that looks more rugged, but doesn’t offer any off-road upgrades.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Passport? What does it compare to?

The Passport is the mid-size, two-row cousin of the three-row Pilot, with more rugged styling that hints at its greater off-road capability thanks to a raised suspension and greater approach/departure angles.

Is the 2022 Honda Passport a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

Last year’s Passport earned a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, and this minor refresh doesn’t appear to do much to move the needle, but we’ll withhold a final verdict until we drive it. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Passport?

The Passport gets a small refresh for the 2022 model year that changes up the front styling to make it more truck-like. A new TrailSport trim level has also been added. 

The new TrailSport is the first of what will eventually be a full lineup of off-road oriented vehicles for Honda, but for a first impression it leaves something to be desired. It doesn’t add much off-road capability, instead opting to add visual cues and styling touches. The front and rear bumpers, grille, and 18-inch pewter wheels are all unique to the TrailSport and there are unique badges located both inside and outside the cabin. The closest thing to a performance upgrade is a 0.3-inch wider track front and rear, but there are no tire, suspension, or powertrain upgrades of note (though all-wheel drive does come standard). Honda says those kinds of upgrades will come on later TrailSport models.

Honda hasn’t yet detailed where the TrailSport will land among the Passport’s trim hierarchy, but the example we got to preview had leather upholstery which means in Honda’s expected trim walk that it will at least slide in above the base Sport. The EX-L, Touring, and Elite trims also all come with standard cowhide. 

The rest of the lineup sees very minor changes. The Passport has been restyled from the A-pillar forward with a new hood and squared-off grille that make the Passport look more like the Ridgeline than the Pilot. There’s a new rear bumper as well to make room for larger exhaust tips (though the sound will remain the same). Wheel designs are all new and top out at 20-inches in size on the EX-L and Elite. A Honda Performance Development (HPD) styling package, including a new grille, black fender flares, wheels, and HPD graphics, is now optional.

The Passport still shares its 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 comes with the Pilot, along with a 9-speed automatic. The Passport’s better at muting that road and tackling gentle curves than the Pilot with a well-damped ride; it’ll clamber over Moab’s red rocks without too much agita, but it’s happier getting to the trailhead than it is picking its way over the trail. Front-wheel drive comes standard on most trim levels, with AWD optional on all except for the TrailSport and Elite.

Feature updates are minimal. Rear seat/seat belt reminders are now standard and EX-L models add a wireless charging pad. Honda grants Pilot-like space to five people in the Passport; rear seats and rear-seat space are especially good, as is storage inside the Passport’s center console. The front seats could use more shape, but the expansive cargo hold maxes out around 78 cubic feet; if you can fill it for a weekend jaunt, you’re probably on the tiny-house vector and just don’t know it yet.

An 8-inch multimedia display is standard, with Apple CarPlay and Android auto compatibility. Each trim level of the Passport also comes with Honda Sensing, a safety suite that includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. 

How much does the 2022 Honda Passport cost?

Pricing details for the 2022 Passport have not yet been released.

Where is the 2022 Honda Passport made?

The Passport will be produced alongside the Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey at Honda’s plant in Lincoln, Alabama.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
See Your Price For 2021
Compare the 2022 Honda Passport against the competition
  • 2021 Ford Edge

    2021 Ford Edge

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

    2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

    7.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

    2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Subaru Outback

    2021 Subaru Outback

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail

    2021 Toyota 4Runner

    5.2
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Honda Passport?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used