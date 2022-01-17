What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Passport? What does it compare to?

The Passport is the mid-size, two-row cousin of the three-row Pilot, with more rugged styling that hints at its greater off-road capability thanks to a raised suspension and greater approach/departure angles. It competes against a range of two-row mid-size crossovers, from the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Subaru Outback, to the Toyota 4Runner.

Is the 2022 Honda Passport a good car/SUV?

The Passport earns a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, with its minor refresh not moving the needle much from its 6.0 score last year. Though the Passport has off-road dreams, most of its points come from its spacious interior and strong safety features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Passport?

The Passport gets a small refresh for the 2022 model year that changes up the front styling to make it more truck-like. It has been restyled from the A-pillar forward with a new hood and squared-off grille that make the Passport look more like the Ridgeline than the Pilot. There’s a new rear bumper as well to make room for larger exhaust tips (though the sound will remain the same). Wheel designs are all new and top out at 20 inches. A Honda Performance Development (HPD) styling package, including a new grille, black fender flares, wheels, and HPD graphics, is now optional.

A new TrailSport trim level has also been added that makes the Passport look more rugged, though it doesn’t add any off-road capability—all of its changes are purely cosmetic at the moment.

The Passport still shares its 280-hp, 3.5-liter V-6 with the Pilot, along with a 9-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive comes standard on the EX-L, with AWD standard on the TrailSport and Elite.

Feature updates are minimal. Rear seat/seat belt reminders are now standard and EX-L models add wireless smartphone charging. Honda grants Pilot-like space to five people in the Passport; rear seats and rear-seat space are especially good, as is storage inside the Passport’s center console. The front seats could use more shape, but the expansive cargo hold maxes out around 78 cubic feet; if you can fill it for a weekend jaunt, you’re probably on the tiny-house vector and just don’t know it yet.

An 8.0-inch multimedia display is standard, with Apple CarPlay and Android auto. Each trim level of the Passport also comes with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

How much does the 2022 Honda Passport cost?

The Passport has dropped the Sport and Touring trims for 2022, making the EX-L the new base model. Its price has gone up as well in the refresh, making it $39,095 to hop into the most affordable Passport now (versus less than $34,000 for a Sport a year ago). Tack on an extra $2,100 to get all-wheel drive. That’s followed by the Trailsport at $43,695 and the Elite at $45,430, both of which come with AWD standard.

Where is the 2022 Honda Passport made?

The Passport will be produced alongside the Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey at Honda’s plant in Lincoln, Alabama.