2020 Honda Passport Preview

Our review of the 2020 Honda Passport is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Honda Passport if you're interested in purchasing one.
Get a Quick Quote
News

2019 Honda Passport earns Top Safety Pick
2019 Honda Passport earns Top Safety Pick
Honda's new midsize two-row SUV has earned the IIHS's Top Safety Pick nod for the 2019 model year, narrowly missing the coveted Top Safety Pick+ recognition. The Honda Passport got high marks in most categories, earning "Good" ratings for driver's...Read More»
Review update: The 2019 Honda Passport is the tweener SUV
Review update: The 2019 Honda Passport is the tweener SUV
If the Pilot is too large and the CR-V’s too small, then Honda has a “new” mid-size crossover SUV for you: the 2019 Passport. I use the term “new” loosely because the Passport name has been with us before, (remember the...Read More»
We RoofNested in a 2019 Honda Passport and loved it
We RoofNested in a 2019 Honda Passport and loved it
Tired: Sleeping in your car. Wired: Sleeping ON your car. I know because I’ve slept a lot in my cars, for various reasons. And because I spent a long weekend in a car outfitted with a RoofNest tent. The RoofNest ends up being a pricey way to...Read More»
More News »
Inventory
More Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Honda Passport?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2019 Honda Passport against the competition
  • 2019 Chevrolet Blazer

    2019 Chevrolet Blazer

    6.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Ford Edge

    2019 Ford Edge

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe first drive

    2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

    6.7
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

    2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Subaru Outback

    2019 Subaru Outback

    6.7
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars