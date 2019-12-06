Our review of the 2020 Honda Passport is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Honda Passport if you're interested in purchasing one.
News
2019 Honda Passport earns Top Safety Pick
Honda's new midsize two-row SUV has earned the IIHS's Top Safety Pick nod for the 2019 model year, narrowly missing the coveted Top Safety Pick+ recognition. The Honda Passport got high marks in most categories, earning "Good" ratings for driver's...Read More»
Review update: The 2019 Honda Passport is the tweener SUV
If the Pilot is too large and the CR-V’s too small, then Honda has a “new” mid-size crossover SUV for you: the 2019 Passport. I use the term “new” loosely because the Passport name has been with us before, (remember the...Read More»
We RoofNested in a 2019 Honda Passport and loved it
Tired: Sleeping in your car. Wired: Sleeping ON your car. I know because I’ve slept a lot in my cars, for various reasons. And because I spent a long weekend in a car outfitted with a RoofNest tent. The RoofNest ends up being a pricey way to...Read More»
