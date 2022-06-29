What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Honda Odyssey? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Honda Odyssey minivan seats eight with more room than most three-row SUVs. It plays catch-up with the fresh Kia Carnival, and AWD and hybrid variants of the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna.

Is the 2023 Honda Odyssey a good minivan?

The Honda Odyssey earns top marks in safety and value, though its lone V-6 can’t match hybrid rivals. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Honda Odyssey?

Anchoring the middle of the lineup is a new Odyssey Sport trim that applies the popular blacked-out trend from crossover SUVs to the minivan. Honda ditched the dull LX trim in favor of a value-loaded EX grade, and EX-L, Sport, Touring, and Elite trims. For 2023, all Odysseys come with two years or 24,000 miles of scheduled maintenance at the dealer service center. Nice.

The Odyssey has standard LED headlights and stacked lower fog lights that frame a wide grille in a more modern style. The Sport grade blacks out 19-inch alloy wheels and other trim elements, but the charm of any Odyssey lies inside. Honda optimizes the space of the Odyssey even better than its other cars, with smart storage spaces in the doors, seat backs, consoles, side panels, and under the floor. The interior inspires practicality more than anything else, which is right in line with its calling.

Seating eight passengers, the Odyssey lacks captain’s chairs but it features a second-row setup that fits three child safety seats, and the seats can slide forward and back, and side to side, or be removed to make various seating configurations.

The 3.5-liter V-6 powering the Odyssey is plenty capable, but it only comes with front-wheel drive and a 22-mpg combined rating. The Odyssey rides as quiet as a nap, and even though the 10-speed automatic transmission can be busy it’s not noticeable until the driver demands enough power to wake the napper in back.

Rest assured, however, that every Odyssey comes with a wealth of standard safety features, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. If impact is made, the IIHS and NHTSA rated the Odyssey with top scores.

How much does the 2023 Honda Odyssey cost?

With the underwhelming LX no longer in the picture, the 2023 Odyssey costs a bit more but is way better equipped. At a starting price of $38,635, including a $1,295 destination fee, the EX comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated front seats, power-sliding rear doors, and the LED light treatment. It’s a smart play.

But the new $42,505 Sport grade costs only $800 more than the EX-L, and warrants a closer look for its power tailgate, leather seats, and dark shade.

The top Elite trim exceeds $50,000, but you can still get Cabin Watch and a rear-seat entertainment system for less on the Touring.

Where is the 2023 Honda Odyssey made?

In Lincoln, Alabama, alongside the Pilot and Ridgeline.