Likes
- Roominess
- Sliding second-row seats
- Clever packaging
- Standard safety features
- Great road tripper
Dislikes
- More expensive for no reason
- Limited powertrain options
- Front-wheel drive only
- No HondaVac
- Base LX trim
The 2022 Honda Odyssey retains its roominess and good standard safety feature, but its base model and limited powertrain pales to the competition.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Odyssey? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Honda Odyssey is a minivan that seats eight with much more space and comfort than most three-row SUVs. It lacks the efficient running gear of the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna, and also plays catch-up with the redesigned Kia Carnival minivan.
Is the 2022 Honda Odyssey a good minivan?
The Honda Odyssey excels at comfort and safety, earning top marks in both categories, but the lone V-6 offering and tiny screen on the base model limit its ceiling. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Honda Odyssey?
Not much except a higher price. Honda bumped production of the 2022 Odyssey up after only five months of selling the refreshed 2021 Odyssey due to supply issues caused by the pandemic. The popular HondaVac standard on Elite trim is not offered for 2022.
Honda flushed out the front fascia of the Odyssey last year, and the standard LED headlights and stacked lower fog lights frame the wider grille in a more modern style. The allure of the minivan lies inside, and Honda optimizes the space of the Odyssey even better than its other cars, with smart storage spaces in the doors, seat backs, consoles, side panels, and under the floor. The Odyssey also features flexible seating arrangements for up to eight, and a removable second row of seats that opens up more cargo space than most three-row SUVs.
The 3.5-liter V-6 powering the Odyssey is plenty capable, but it only comes with front-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission as its most fuel-efficient component. The Odyssey rides as quiet as a nap, and even though the 10-speed can be busy it’s unnoticeable until the driver demands enough power to wake the napper in back.
Rest assured, however, that even the skimpy base LX comes with top crash-test ratings and excellent safety features that include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.
How much does the 2022 Honda Odyssey cost?
The 2022 Odyssey starts above $33,000 in base LX trim, then climbs the ladder in features and cost in EX, EX-L, Touring, and top Elite trim at just under $50,000, including destination.
The EX model hits the sweet spot at about $37,000, with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated front seats, and more safety features and comfort goodies.
Where is the 2022 Honda Odyssey made?
In Lincoln, Alabama, alongside the Pilot and Ridgeline.
2022 Honda Odyssey
Styling
If smart is sexy, then the 2022 Odyssey is a swell looker.
Is the 2022 Honda Odyssey a good-looking car?
As far as minivans go, the 2022 Odyssey looks better than average by embracing design cues from the Pilot SUV and the older Ridgeline pickup, partly because they share some parts. But minivans, like logic, have fallen out of favor so it’s stuck at a 5.
If sliding doors and bulbous rears don’t do it for you, stop looking after the front wheels. Refreshed for 2021 to stretch the grille wider and relocate the chrome center bar to the top, the 2022 Odyssey remains the same. A lower front fascia holds updated fog lights that complement the LED headlights made standard for 2021. Available 19-inch black alloy wheels buff up the profile, and the body line dipping from the front fender up to the rear echoes the Pilot.
Inside, clever storage spaces in the doors and center console garner more attention than the wing-shaped dashboard slapped with gloss black plastic, fake chrome, and a neat if not abbreviated center stack.
2022 Honda Odyssey
Performance
Built for comfort, the 2022 Honda Odyssey gets the job done.
All Odysseys are powered by a 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 that has plenty of pluck even when fully laden. The cabin remains quiet even when the busy 10-speed automatic transmission flicks through its many gears. Front struts and a multi-link rear suspension put the emphasis on ride comfort more than handling, but the compliant ride earns it a point to a 6.
Is the Honda Odyssey 4WD?
No, it’s front-wheel drive only. Unlike the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and 2021 Toyota Sienna, the Odyssey does not offer all-wheel drive or a hybrid variant.
How fast is the Honda Odyssey?
Though it might take the 10-speed a moment to shift under heavy throttle, there’s more than enough power for passing moves and good grunt off the line. The steering stays centered but the wheel turns without much resistance, not unlike a boat, and on cloverleaf ramps and other curves, the broad proportions of the minivan cause it to list like a boat, too. With a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, the Odyssey can tow a small boat.
2022 Honda Odyssey
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Honda Odyssey offers the kind of roominess only a minivan can provide
With room for seven or eight passengers, and second-row seats that can be removed and a third-row bench that folds into the floor, the 2022 Odyssey can double as a mobile lounge or weekend work van. The versatility, cargo room, comfortable seats, and spacious cabin earn it a point each to a 9.
The base LX seats seven and features power-adjustable front seats that are well-padded and comfy. The EX trim seats eight and features Magic Slide seats that move laterally as well as fore and aft for easier ingress and egress when the middle seat is removed.
EX-L and above trims get leather-trimmed first-row and outer second-row seats, and even though the Touring and Elite trims lack the mid-row captain’s chairs with footrests offered on rivals’ top trims, the seats come with armrests and long-distance comfort.
In the way back, the 60/40-split third row fits adults with 38 inches of leg room, which is more than most sedans. The third row collapses into the floor with a couple pulls of the straps that are easy enough for a tween to handle, as long as the head rests are collapsed first.
The 33 cubic feet of cargo space with all three rows up beats most SUVs, and that balloons to 88.6 cubic feet with both rows of seats down, besting even the Honda Pilot (83.9 cubic feet).
With the third row folded and the second-row seats removed, there is a truck-like 144.9 cubic feet of cargo room.
2022 Honda Odyssey
Safety
Stellar crash-test ratings and standard safety tech help protect the 2022 Honda Odyssey.
How safe is the Honda Odyssey?
Essentially unchanged from the 2021 refresh, the 2022 Honda Odyssey earned a top five-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA and a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS. Those accolades earn it a point each, as do the standard safety features. Options such as blind-spot monitors and parking sensors help with the limited side vision, but the lack of a surround-view camera keeps it from getting an extra point. It’s an 8.
Even the base LX comes with the Honda Sensing suite of safety features that includes active lane control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control down to a stop, and a rear seat reminder that alerts drivers of cargo and passengers left in the rear seats. LED headlights and taillights come standard.
A helpful rear-facing interior camera called Cabin Watch projects onto the touchscreen what’s going on in the rear seats on Touring and Elite trims.
2022 Honda Odyssey
Features
Skip the tiny screen on the base LX for the EX model.
The base LX comes with good safety features and decent convenience features such as keyless entry and ignition, and power adjustable front seats, but the 5.0-inch display screen is a turnoff. Otherwise, its value and options—excluding the HondaVac—earn it a point each to a 7.
Which Honda Odyssey should I buy?
The EX trim costs $36,665 and remains the best bang for the buck. It comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, satellite radio, two USB ports, heated front seats, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, three-zone climate control, power sliding rear doors, remote start, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors, in addition to the standard safety tech mentioned in that section.
Seating eight passengers, the EX has second-row seats that can fit three child safety seats or the middle seat can be removed to make various seating configurations on Honda's laterally sliding seat rails.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Honda Odyssey?
For $48,995, the Elite starts with the Touring model’s 19-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, and rear-seat entertainment system with CabinWatch, and adds ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, a heated steering wheel, 11-speaker sound system, heated and cooled front seats, and power-folding side mirrors.
2022 Honda Odyssey
Fuel Economy
For efficiency, the 2022 Honda Odyssey can’t compete with hybrid rivals
Is the 2022 Honda Odyssey good on gas?
With front-wheel drive only and a 10-speed automatic transmission, the 2021 Odyssey is more efficient than its all-wheel-drive counterparts. But not by much. It gets a 4 for its EPA-rated 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined.
That matches the Chrysler Pacifica in front-wheel drive, but the Pacifica plug-in hybrid has a 32-mile electric range and 30 mpg combined rating when the battery is depleted. The 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid gets 36 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, and AWD only knocks it down one mpg.