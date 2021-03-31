What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda Odyssey? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Honda Odyssey is a minivan that seats eight with much more space and comfort than most three-row SUVs. It lacks the efficient running gear of the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna, and also plays catch-up with the redesigned Kia Carnival minivan.

Is the 2022 Honda Odyssey a good minivan?

Review continues below

The Honda Odyssey excels at comfort and safety, earning top marks in both categories, but the lone V-6 offering and tiny screen on the base model limit its ceiling. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda Odyssey?

Not much except a higher price. Honda bumped production of the 2022 Odyssey up after only five months of selling the refreshed 2021 Odyssey due to supply issues caused by the pandemic. The popular HondaVac standard on Elite trim is not offered for 2022.

Honda flushed out the front fascia of the Odyssey last year, and the standard LED headlights and stacked lower fog lights frame the wider grille in a more modern style. The allure of the minivan lies inside, and Honda optimizes the space of the Odyssey even better than its other cars, with smart storage spaces in the doors, seat backs, consoles, side panels, and under the floor. The Odyssey also features flexible seating arrangements for up to eight, and a removable second row of seats that opens up more cargo space than most three-row SUVs.

The 3.5-liter V-6 powering the Odyssey is plenty capable, but it only comes with front-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission as its most fuel-efficient component. The Odyssey rides as quiet as a nap, and even though the 10-speed can be busy it’s unnoticeable until the driver demands enough power to wake the napper in back.

Rest assured, however, that even the skimpy base LX comes with top crash-test ratings and excellent safety features that include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

How much does the 2022 Honda Odyssey cost?

The 2022 Odyssey starts above $33,000 in base LX trim, then climbs the ladder in features and cost in EX, EX-L, Touring, and top Elite trim at just under $50,000, including destination.

The EX model hits the sweet spot at about $37,000, with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated front seats, and more safety features and comfort goodies.

Where is the 2022 Honda Odyssey made?

In Lincoln, Alabama, alongside the Pilot and Ridgeline.