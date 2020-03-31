If smart is sexy then the 2021 Honda Odyssey is a centerfold. The refreshed minivan is big on space and interior comforts, even as the competition has shifted ahead with more innovative powertrain options.

Still, the Odyssey excels at what it was meant to do well: haul families and their gear in space, comfort, and safety. It earns a 6.8 on our overall scale, thanks to a perfect score for comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the 2021 Odyssey starts at about $32,000 in base LX trim, then climbs the ladder in features and cost in EX, EX-L, Touring, and top Elite trim, which comes in at just under $50,000. Safety equipment such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are now standard across the lineup, but the LX still only gets a 5.0-inch display screen.

The same 280-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 and a 10-speed automatic with front-wheel drive powers every Odyssey regardless of trim. It’s reasonably efficient with an EPA-rated 22 mpg combined, and the ride is reassuringly calm, quiet, and predictable.

Inside, the Odyssey seats up to eight, with enough room for adults to ride in the wayback. Stow the third row in the floor and there’s more cargo volume than most SUVs with all the seats folded down.

Safety is as big a priority as space in the 2021 Odyssey, with the NHTSA and IIHS bestowing top crash-test ratings on the minivan.

With standard safety features across the lineup for the first time, the LX could be the bargain pick, but we prefer the next step up in the EX. It comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, remote start, blind-spot monitors, power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control, sliding second-row seats, and heated power-adjustable front seats for less than $36,000.