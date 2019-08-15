Cool after kids is possible. The 2020 Honda Odyssey is more about convenience, and less about capitulation.

This year, the van is standard with a 10-speed automatic in all trims and celebrates its 25th anniversary with some special badges and wheels, if you like.

The basic formula hasn’t changed over two and a half decades. The Odyssey still holds big families and their cargo, and shuttles around with ease.

We give it a 6.7 on our overall scale, which is boosted by the van’s comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the 2020 Odyssey travels far across the affordability spectrum. The base Odyssey LX costs less than $32,000, but skips automatic emergency braking and a touchscreen. Moving up the line to EX, EX-L, and EX-L with Navigation and RES (rear entertainment system) adds more to the bottom line, but also packs in features that families are looking for. Odyssey Touring and Elite vans double-down as swank corporate shuttles.

Every van is equipped with a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 280 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic that powers the front wheels only and returns 22 mpg combined on the EPA’s calculators. The ride is sublime.

So is the space. Inside, the Odyssey seats up to eight, with room for adults in the third row, with more than 32 cubic feet of room with all three rows in place.

Tumble down the third row and that room expands to more space than many SUVs: 88.6 cubic feet. Nearly every surface is soft and touchable, but also durable.

If the van unexpectedly hits something hard (aka another car) federal and independent testers agree that it’s safe. Not every van gets automatic emergency braking, which is an oversight in our books, but EX and higher trims get that life-saving feature, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

Predictably, our pick is the Odyssey EX that bundles those active safety features with an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, remote start, active lane control, power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control, sliding second-row seats, heated front seats, and 18-inch wheels for less than $36,000.