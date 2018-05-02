The 2019 Honda Odyssey is large enough to haul an entire family, with accessories, and is comfortable enough to keep everyone happy on a long drive. The technology, seating, and drive-quality improvements that were first unveiled in 2018 make the new Odyssey a true all-rounder and make the family-hauling experience much more convenient. With that in mind, we’ve rated the 2019 Odyssey a 10 for quality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The interior of the Odyssey is set up to provide space and utility without feeling too purpose-built. With the exception of the cavernous center console, storage is provided in clever and thoughtful places that don’t intrude into the overall comfortable feel of the cabin. Honda placed more soft-touch materials all around, which adds a premium feel to the Odyssey’s interior.

Seating can be set up in several configurations, thanks to Magic Slide in the Odyssey. Middle-row seats can be moved closer or farther apart to accommodate rear seat access more easily or separate fighting children. Removing the 70-pound seats makes the Odyssey the roomiest minivan with up to 144.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row. The Odyssey offers a healthy 32.8 cubic feet behind the third row and an SUV-like 86.6 cubic feet of space behind the second-row seats.

Middle-row seats are thicker and more comfortable because of the change to Magic Slide and can be folded up and down with the pull of a strap. The bad news? The seats don’t fold flat into the floor. Easy access to the rear seating row, as well as plenty of leg and head room, make the Odyssey more than adult-friendly in the third row.

Technology

The Odyssey’s dash is centered around an 8.0-inch high resolution touchscreen for infotainment in most models (base LX versions make do with a 5.0-inch non-touch display). The 8.0-inch touchscreen boasts Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, while top Touring and Elite trims can add wi-fi connectivity with a separate subscription.

The standout features in the Odyssey’s cabin walk a fine line between great parenting tools and creepy big-brother’s eye in the sky. CabinWatch and CabinTalk are two features designed to help the driver both see and communicate with (see: yell at) kids and other passengers in the rear seat. CabinWatch uses an infrared camera to display a feed of the rear seats to a monitor in the instrument panel, and CabinTalk will pause any streaming audio or other media being played through headphones inside the van to broadcast the driver’s voice.

The upgraded 10.2-inch optional rear seat entertainment screen remains, with internet-based apps such as PBS Kids, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and others.

Other available comfort and convenience features include a heated steering wheel, heated/cooled front seats, wireless device charging, and an in-van vacuum.

Review continues below