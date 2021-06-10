What kind of car is the 2022 Honda Insight? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Honda Insight hybrid sedan hits the sort of sweet spot we’ve come to expect from Honda in its most refined versions of the Civic sedan—only with EPA combined ratings of up to 52 mpg, it’s far more frugal than any current offering in the Civic lineup. It most closely compares to the Toyota Corolla Hybrid and Hyundai Elantra Hybrid.

Is the 2022 Honda Insight a good car?

With 50-mpg fuel economy, a solid roster of safety features, excellent driving attributes, and an interior that feels like it should carry a higher price tag, the 2022 Insight earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Honda Insight?

The 2022 Insight isn’t quite as tantalizingly affordable as it was last year. Honda’s dropped the base LX model from the lineup, leaving EX and Touring versions essentially as they were, with slight price increases; but effectively that means the Insight starts more than $2,000 higher than last year’s model for the budget-minded.

The Insight is based on the compact Civic, but it upstages the Civic sedan with a more grown-up, refined look inside and out. It borrows the look of the latest Accord sedans in front, and while it’s all Civic around the rear, the details are simply smoother and less cluttered. Uncluttered is the keyword inside, too, with an emphasis on well-coordinated materials.

Honda’s two-motor hybrid system in the 2022 Insight uses a 1.5-liter inline-4 gas engine making 107 horsepower. Most of the time it drives one of the motors as a generator, while the other bigger one, a 120-hp electric motor, powers the front wheels. In certain situations the gas engine can clutch in to drive the wheels.

The Insight isn’t quick, but it’s responsive enough for the task and very efficient. It earns EPA combined ratings of 52 mpg or 48 mpg, depending on the version you choose. That makes it one of the top-mpg new sedans, and one of the most efficient new cars if you want to forgo charge ports.

The Insight’s interior is officially a five-seater but comfortable for four adults, and its 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space is on the generous size among small sedans.

Federal and independent testers give the Insight a spotless scorecard: five stars from the NHTSA and a Top Safety Pick+ nod from the IIHS.

Last year, the Insight added blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts to EX and Touring trims, so with the elimination of the LX those features are now standard on the lineup. Every Insight also gets automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and traffic sign recognition.

How much does the 2022 Honda Insight cost?

With the LX gone from the lineup, the 2022 Insight starts at $26,205, including the $995 destination fee. The fancier Touring trim level starts at $30,235 and includes a moonroof, navigation, and leather upholstery among its many upgrades.

Where is the 2022 Honda Insight made?

In Greensburg, Indiana.