The 2021 Honda Insight is smart money.

The compact hybrid sedan returns this year with a few new safety features on some trims, although the good stuff doesn’t change. It still returns more than 50 mpg combined in most trims, according to the EPA, and it costs less than $30,000 in every configuration—LX, EX, and Touring.

It’s a 6.5 thanks to its superlative fuel economy and stellar safety scorecard. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Insight adds blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts to EX and Touring trims while keeping most of the good stuff intact.

Based on the compact Civic, the Insight dresses up its exterior with slightly more grown-up tastes. The Insight borrows the Accord’s nose and tail—no bad thing—and its sides are a little cleaner compared to the Civic.

The Insight’s interior slightly reflects its below-average price, but it’s uncluttered and spacious. The Insight’s fuel-efficiency is anything but below-average, however.

Under the hoods of all 2021 Insights is a 1.5-liter inline-4 gas engine that makes 107 horsepower. It normally drives a generator that produces power for the hybrid battery pack and 129-hp electric motor that powers the front wheels. In certain situations, the gas motor can clutch in to drive the wheels, although Honda says that’s the exception for its hybrids—not the rule. The EPA rates the combo at up to 52 mpg combined, which is near the top for any new car sold without a plug today.

The Insight is fairly slow compared to most cars, but it’s efficient and easy to drive.

Its cabin is comfortable for four adults and can carry up to five, and the Insight’s 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space is generously sized for a compact car.

Almost as impressive as its efficiency is the Insight’s safety scorecard. Federal and independent testers give it a spotless scorecard: five stars from the NHTSA and a Top Safety Pick+ nod from the IIHS.

Every Insight gets automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and traffic sign recognition. Insight EX and Touring trims add blind-spot monitors, which are new this year.

The Insight LX costs less than $24,000 but skips a few features we’d prefer, such as a split-folding rear seat and a touchscreen with smartphone software.

We’d opt instead for an Insight EX that costs $25,765 and is equipped with 16-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, fog lights, two USB ports and active safety features.