What kind of car is the 2023 Honda HR-V? What does it compare to?

The Honda HR-V epitomizes the crossover segment by straddling the style difference between a hatchback and SUV, while prioritizing affordability. The small crossover competes against the Volkswagen Taos, Subaru Crosstrek, and Hyundai Venue.

Is the 2023 Honda HR-V a good car?

Review continues below

We give the HR-V strong scores for styling, comfort, and features, with good handling and maneuverability bringing up its performance score. Its underwhelming fuel economy brings down the total, however, for a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Honda HR-V?

The second-generation HR-V grows into a space once occupied by the CR-V in all but height. There’s something about its roofline and profile that says hatchback much more loudly than SUV.

Inside, everything from the upholstery to the carpet and cargo floor were designed with family use in mind—not with the focused activity mindset of the HR-V and Element models before them. With a clean uncluttered instrument panel and seating that’s only slightly elevated from car levels, the redesigned HR-V aims for simplicity. The result is one of the most spacious-feeling crossovers on the market, in usable leg room and head room. Cargo space is ample for a big grocery run without needing to fold down the seats, and door cuts are wide enough to make getting the toddler out easy enough without being a contortionist.

The general lack of agreement between the engine—a 2.0-liter inline-4 making 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque—and the CVT can underwhelm especially if you live near hills. But ride, handling, braking are all in fine form, with the HR-V feeling positively Civic-like on curvy roads, provided you can maintain the momentum. In highway cruising, the HR-V feels calm and quiet, with a well-damped feel that’s far from the bouncier ride and small-car origins of its predecessor.

With the new pedigree, we can’t make any conclusive assessments of the HR-V’s safety yet, other than it includes a lot of active-safety items—many of them part of a new single-camera Honda Sensing suite that’s standard.

How much does the 2023 Honda HR-V cost?

A relative bargain, the 2023 Honda HR-V starts at $24,895, including a $1,245 destination charge. AWD adds $1,500 across the lineup of LX, Sport, and the top EX-L trim that costs $28,695.

Where is the 2023 Honda HR-V made?

The U.S. version is made in Celaya, Mexico.