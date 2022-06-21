Likes
- Attractive proportions
- Clean, simplified cabin layout
- Space for four adults
- Quiet ride
- Good infotainment
Dislikes
- Unremarkable acceleration
- Not much cargo versatility
- For its size, a gas-guzzler
Buying tip
features & specs
The Honda HR-V shows that family life can be charming, even on a budget.
What kind of car is the 2023 Honda HR-V? What does it compare to?
The Honda HR-V epitomizes the crossover segment by straddling the style difference between a hatchback and SUV, while prioritizing affordability. The small crossover competes against the Volkswagen Taos, Subaru Crosstrek, and Hyundai Venue.
Is the 2023 Honda HR-V a good car?
We give the HR-V strong scores for styling, comfort, and features, with good handling and maneuverability bringing up its performance score. Its underwhelming fuel economy brings down the total, however, for a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2023 Honda HR-V?
The second-generation HR-V grows into a space once occupied by the CR-V in all but height. There’s something about its roofline and profile that says hatchback much more loudly than SUV.
Inside, everything from the upholstery to the carpet and cargo floor were designed with family use in mind—not with the focused activity mindset of the HR-V and Element models before them. With a clean uncluttered instrument panel and seating that’s only slightly elevated from car levels, the redesigned HR-V aims for simplicity. The result is one of the most spacious-feeling crossovers on the market, in usable leg room and head room. Cargo space is ample for a big grocery run without needing to fold down the seats, and door cuts are wide enough to make getting the toddler out easy enough without being a contortionist.
The general lack of agreement between the engine—a 2.0-liter inline-4 making 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque—and the CVT can underwhelm especially if you live near hills. But ride, handling, braking are all in fine form, with the HR-V feeling positively Civic-like on curvy roads, provided you can maintain the momentum. In highway cruising, the HR-V feels calm and quiet, with a well-damped feel that’s far from the bouncier ride and small-car origins of its predecessor.
With the new pedigree, we can’t make any conclusive assessments of the HR-V’s safety yet, other than it includes a lot of active-safety items—many of them part of a new single-camera Honda Sensing suite that’s standard.
How much does the 2023 Honda HR-V cost?
A relative bargain, the 2023 Honda HR-V starts at $24,895, including a $1,245 destination charge. AWD adds $1,500 across the lineup of LX, Sport, and the top EX-L trim that costs $28,695.
Where is the 2023 Honda HR-V made?
The U.S. version is made in Celaya, Mexico.
2023 Honda HR-V
Styling
There’s no bold statement here; it's charming and uncluttered.
The HR-V isn’t all that quick or fast, but it makes up for that with exceptionally well-tuned ride, handling, and braking attributes, and all the sensory pieces that go along with it. We dock a point for the drivetrain but add 2 for the excellent ride and handling, arriving at a 6 out of 10.
Is the Honda HR-V 4WD?
The HR-V is front-wheel-drive by default, but for $1,500 extra its all-wheel-drive setup employs hydraulics to operate a clutch and direct nearly half of torque to the rear wheels when needed.
How fast is the Honda HR-V?
At 3,333 pounds, the top HR-V weighs about the same as a base CR-V. So what the HR-V has under the hood is adequate but it never feels frisky.
Like decades of Honda non-turbo inline-4s before it, the 158-hp, 2.0-liter is a smooth but vocal engine when pressed into its upper reaches to extract the most acceleration. The engine and CVT aren’t a great pair for drivability. In ‘D’ the CVT tries to keep the revs as low as possible, which regularly leaves the engine feeling winded, waiting for a “downshift” to lower ratios. Push harder and the CVT accesses ratios that mimic those of a traditional automatic transmission. Shift to ‘S’ and the CVT makes more of those ratios, improving on drivability in case of hills and curves.
Core underpinnings for the HR-V are borrowed from the Civic and the CR-V, but it drives far more like a somewhat higher-riding, more softly sprung Civic—a Civic Outback, if you will. But compared to the Subaru Crosstrek, the HR-V is a wonderfully refined machine on the road.
Honda borrowed the CR-V’s rear floating subframe and independent multi-link suspension layout. With steering stability specially tuned for this vehicle it amounts to a very confident feel around tight corners and over harsh pavement surfaces—or on gravel roads.
There’s no dedicated off-road mode here, but Snow mode allows more slip from the stability system and distributes torque a little more evenly by default. There’s also a descent control setting for helping control a low-speed crawl down a steep trail.
2023 Honda HR-V
Performance
The HR-V won’t satisfy speed freaks, but its ride and handling take the edge off the daily grind.
The HR-V isn’t all that quick or fast, but it makes up for that with exceptionally well-tuned ride, handling, and braking attributes, and all the sensory pieces that go along with it. We dock a point for the drivetrain but add 2 for the excellent ride and handling, arriving at a 6 out of 10.
Is the Honda HR-V 4WD?
The HR-V is front-wheel-drive by default, but for $1,500 extra its all-wheel-drive setup employs hydraulics to operate a clutch and direct nearly half of torque to the rear wheels when needed.
How fast is the Honda HR-V?
At 3,333 pounds, the top HR-V weighs about the same as a base CR-V. So what the HR-V has under the hood is adequate but it never feels frisky.
Like decades of Honda non-turbo inline-4s before it, the 158-hp, 2.0-liter is a smooth but vocal engine when pressed into its upper reaches to extract the most acceleration. The engine and CVT aren’t a great pair for drivability. In ‘D’ the CVT tries to keep the revs as low as possible, which regularly leaves the engine feeling winded, waiting for a “downshift” to lower ratios. Push harder and the CVT accesses ratios that mimic those of a traditional automatic transmission. Shift to ‘S’ and the CVT makes more of those ratios, improving on drivability in case of hills and curves.
Core underpinnings for the HR-V are borrowed from the Civic and the CR-V, but it drives far more like a somewhat higher-riding, more softly sprung Civic—a Civic Outback, if you will. But compared to the Subaru Crosstrek, the HR-V is a wonderfully refined machine on the road.
Honda borrowed the CR-V’s rear floating subframe and independent multi-link suspension layout. With steering stability specially tuned for this vehicle it amounts to a very confident feel around tight corners and over harsh pavement surfaces—or on gravel roads.
There’s no dedicated off-road mode here, but Snow mode allows more slip from the stability system and distributes torque a little more evenly by default. There’s also a descent control setting for helping control a low-speed crawl down a steep trail.
2023 Honda HR-V
Comfort & Quality
The new HR-V might not fit your dog and gear as well as last year’s model, but it fits people better.
The HR-V is bigger and more comfortable than the previous HR-V. It’s nudged cleverly close to the Toyota RAV4, Nissan Rogue, Ford Escape, and others that now epitomize the heart of the U.S. affordable family car market, but it sketches out the proportions just a bit differently.
To that, the interior shows some dramatically different priorities. There are no more flip-upright Magic Seats, like you have in the previous HR-V or Fit, which allowed you to fit a very big dog or a very tall potted plant in the HR-V. No cargo hooks for carabiners, or carved-out spaces for muddy boots or gear, either.
Instead the HR-V swaps in a larger cargo area, a more comfortable back seat, and the independent rear suspension that helps enable better ride quality. We add points for the HR-V’s front and rear seating and for its quiet ride, arriving at an 8 out of 10.
The passenger compartment of the HR-V isn’t technically that much larger than that of its predecessor, but itfeels among the roomiest and most comfortable in its class, especially in back. A new generation of seats helps optimize posture and more evenly distribute support. From seating to door cuts, this is a subcompact vehicle that doesn’t feel so compact inside for passengers, even for 6-foot-6 passengers.
The HR-V is also very quiet—in a way that’s rare in this class. Honda boasts of additional sound insulation in the doors, dash, floor, and trunk lining—plus an acoustic windshield—and it all pays off.
You won’t find a power tailgate release in the HR-V, but you don’t need one. It’s all down at a level most people will find easy to grab and lift, and the 27-inch liftover height for the long cargo floor provides an easy 24.4-cubic-foot space for lugging luggage or getting a big tray of plant starts back from the garden store. The 60/40-split folding rear seats fold almost fully flat, allowing 55.1 cubic ft—enough space for small pieces of furniture or some of that outdoor gear. A wide hatch opening helps.
2023 Honda HR-V
Safety
The HR-V borrows from other Hondas, though there are no crash-test ratings yet.
How safe is the Honda HR-V?
The IIHS and the NHTSA have yet to test the new HR-V, so we withhold a rating until then.
The entire HR-V lineup includes 10 standard airbags plus automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. There’s also a road-departure mitigation feature that fine-tunes steering and/or braking to help prevent a loss of control. These systems are part of a new single-camera Honda Sensing system.
The only safety features omitted on lower-trim versions are blind-spot monitors and a low-speed braking control feature (added in EX-L versions).
2023 Honda HR-V
Features
The HR-V is a tremendous value.
The 2023 Honda HR-V adds up to something even more value-focused. For its low base price and strong value, its long list of base features, and excellent infotainment systems, it earns an 8 out of 10.
Automatic climate control, power windows, alloy wheels, and a full set of Honda Sensing driver-assist items are included in all HR-V versions, including base LX, mid-range Sport, and top-trim EX-L. All three versions include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, with wireless versions supported by the larger 9.0-inch system found in EX-L versions.
Which Honda HR-V should I buy?
The base LX is looking like the best bargain to us. We can’t think of a single crossover that feels so refined and “together” and costs less than $25,000 for the 2023 model year. Unless you love the look of the Sport, you may want to look beyond its added heated seats and moonroof to the top EX-L for all of its extra tech and bigger infotainment screen.
How much is a fully loaded Honda HR-V?
The top-level EX-L version costs $30,195 with all-wheel drive. In addition to wheel and trim upgrades, it has dual-zone automatic climate control, LED ambient lighting, leather upholstery, a power driver’s seat, and a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone compatibility, satellite radio, and a volume knob.
2023 Honda HR-V
Fuel Economy
Efficiency is no hallmark here.
Is the Honda HR-V good on gas?
Surprisingly, no. All-wheel-drive versions of the HR-V are rated 25 mpg city, 30 highway, 27 combined, and front-wheel-drive versions get ratings of 26/32/28 mpg.
Not only is it less efficient than rivals, it’s 2 mpg lower than last year’s HR-V, and lower than Honda’s larger CR-V. On our sharpened scale for fuel economy for 2023, it’s just a 3 out of 10.
That said, on an early drive, we did better than the HR-V’s official figures—averaging around 30 mpg in a range of rapid road-trip conditions.
Those seeking to make the most of HR-V efficiency can select the Econ mode, which softens accelerator and shift behavior somewhat and sends the climate control system into a somewhat more efficient mode.