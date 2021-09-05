What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda HR-V? What does it compare to?

You may think you want a big, bulky SUV, but in reality the Honda HR-V probably does everything you need. This versatile small crossover is comparable to the Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek, and Toyota C-HR.

Is the 2022 Honda HR-V a good car/SUV?

A chunky four-wheeler the HR-V is not, but that’s just fine with us. This small SUV rates well for its utility, but loses points for not including automatic emergency braking as standard fare. That omission holds it back to a 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Honda HR-V?

The HR-V carries over for 2022. This small crossover comes in LX, Sport, EX, and EX-L trims, all of which share the same shape and five-seat interior with a versatile rear seatback that folds to create an unusually large cargo area.

Underhood, look for a 141-hp 1.8-liter 4-cylinder teamed to a CVT and either front- or all-wheel drive. Ground clearance is not generous, but the all-wheel-drive system makes the HR-V more surefooted in slick conditions.

Fuel economy is good, at 30 mpg combined in front-drive configurations. Some rivals surpass that figure, though.

The HR-V is not luxurious inside, but it’s well-packaged, with good room for four passengers and gear. Safety-wise, the HR-V has done all right in crash tests but the lack of standard automatic emergency braking is a surprising omission at this point.

How much does the 2022 Honda HR-V cost?

The HR-V starts at $22,645 in LX trim, but we’d step up to at least the EX at $25,845 for its standard automatic emergency braking.

Where is the 2022 Honda HR-V made?

In Mexico.