Likes
- Useful interior
- Decent handling
- Good ride in most trims
- Reasonable price
Dislikes
- Automatic emergency braking should be standard
- Subpar acceleration
- No manual transmission
- Limited ground clearance
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Honda HR-V puts a flexible cargo space to the fore, while performance takes a back seat.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Honda HR-V? What does it compare to?
You may think you want a big, bulky SUV, but in reality the Honda HR-V probably does everything you need. This versatile small crossover is comparable to the Hyundai Kona, Subaru Crosstrek, and Toyota C-HR.
Is the 2022 Honda HR-V a good car/SUV?
A chunky four-wheeler the HR-V is not, but that’s just fine with us. This small SUV rates well for its utility, but loses points for not including automatic emergency braking as standard fare. That omission holds it back to a 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Honda HR-V?
The HR-V carries over for 2022. This small crossover comes in LX, Sport, EX, and EX-L trims, all of which share the same shape and five-seat interior with a versatile rear seatback that folds to create an unusually large cargo area.
Underhood, look for a 141-hp 1.8-liter 4-cylinder teamed to a CVT and either front- or all-wheel drive. Ground clearance is not generous, but the all-wheel-drive system makes the HR-V more surefooted in slick conditions.
Fuel economy is good, at 30 mpg combined in front-drive configurations. Some rivals surpass that figure, though.
The HR-V is not luxurious inside, but it’s well-packaged, with good room for four passengers and gear. Safety-wise, the HR-V has done all right in crash tests but the lack of standard automatic emergency braking is a surprising omission at this point.
How much does the 2022 Honda HR-V cost?
The HR-V starts at $22,645 in LX trim, but we’d step up to at least the EX at $25,845 for its standard automatic emergency braking.
Where is the 2022 Honda HR-V made?
In Mexico.
2022 Honda HR-V
Styling
The 2022 Honda HR-V has muddy styling compared to shapely rivals.
Is the 2022 Honda HR-V a good-looking car?
The 2022 HR-V has busy lines inside and out paired with an awkward profile. It’s a 5 on our scale.
All versions look about the same, aside from the Sport with its en-vogue black-finish alloy wheels. EX versions toss a sunroof into the mix, which is a nice touch.
Inside, the HR-V has a lot going on, but at least what’s there is well-organized. It would be nice to see more imaginative trim choices than Honda’s traditional 50 shades of gray.
2022 Honda HR-V
Performance
The Honda HR-V is not the crossover for drivers in a hurry.
Is the Honda HR-V 4WD?
Honda charges $1,500 for all-wheel drive on all trim levels.
How fast is the Honda HR-V?
How much time do you have? The HR-V’s 4-cylinder engine is rated at a paltry 141 hp, which isn’t much to move the relatively lithe front-wheel-drive versions. Add the heft of all-wheel drive and you’ll need to plan ahead for just about any move. The CVT doesn’t help much, either, though we’ve driven rivals with far more unruly gearboxes. Still, a manual would be nice.
At least the HR-V has a good ride when optioned with 17-inch alloy wheels (the Sport’s 18-inchers are a bit stiff). Steering is crisp, and handling is balanced, with less lean than in many taller crossovers.
Highway cruising is hardly relaxing, though the HR-V does settle in well on the open road for a small vehicle.
Overall, it’s a 4 out of 10.
2022 Honda HR-V
Comfort & Quality
A trick second row elevates the Honda HR-V above the norm.
The Honda HR-V has a magic trick: its second row tumbles forward to create a flat load space, or the seat bases pop up to allow for hauling tall items. That’s its only trick, though, as this car has an otherwise ordinary cabin that feels a little downmarket for the money. We rate it at 6 out of 10 thanks to its cargo room.
Forget calling shotgun since the HR-V’s front seats are shapeless and light on support. Cargo gets a better deal thanks to a nearly 25 cubic-foot rating with the second row upright and nearly 59 cubes with it tumbled forward.
Ordinary materials reveal the HR-V’s economy car roots, too.
2022 Honda HR-V
Safety
The HR-V is light on crash-avoidance tech.
How safe is the Honda HR-V?
The Honda HR-V has done well in crash tests, but we have reason for concern. It rates just 5 out of 10 due to Honda’s insistence on not fitting crash-avoidance tech to LX and Sport trims, plus the IIHS holds back a Top Safety Pick award due to lousy headlights.
At least EX and EX-L trims come with automatic emergency braking and active lane control, systems rated by the IIHS as “Superior.”
The NHTSA grants a five-star overall rating, too.
2022 Honda HR-V
Features
The HR-V omits some key features in base trim.
Plan to budget for the costlier Honda HR-V EX if you want the best feature set. We rate the lineup at just 5 out of 10 overall: It has an average 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, and its lack of some basic features offsets its good value in upper trims.
Which Honda HR-V should I buy?
The HR-V starts in LX trim. For $22,645, it includes power features and air conditioning but saddles occupants with a dated 5.0-inch infotainment screen and doesn’t offer automatic emergency braking.
The next-step $24,595 Sport adds a better infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility plus 18-inch wheels, but it still lacks safety tech.
For those features, you’ll need to spend up for the HR-V EX. It’s the one for us with its heated seats and power moonroof sealing the deal at $25,845, or $27,345 with all-wheel drive.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Honda HR-V?
The EX-L adds leather seats and an upgraded audio system, but there are better ways to spend nearly $30,000.
2022 Honda HR-V
Fuel Economy
The HR-V’s gas mileage doesn’t gain much on the bigger CR-V.
Is the 2022 Honda HR-V good on gas?
The 2022 Honda HR-V’s engine works hard to motivate this crossover, so fuel economy suffers. We rate it at just 5 out of 10 thanks to an EPA rating of 28 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined. That’s not bad, but it’s on par with the larger, more powerful CR-V. All-wheel-drive models slide to 26/31/28 mpg or 27/31/29 mpg, depending on tires. Honda does not offer an HR-V with an electrified powerplant.