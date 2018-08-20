2019 Honda HR-V Preview

Our review of the 2019 Honda HR-V is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Honda HR-V if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Engine Regular Unleaded I-4, 1.8 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name LX 2WD CVT
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
News

2019 Honda HR-V cute crossover updated with new looks, available active safety, bigger price
The Honda HR-V was among our favorite budget buys for many reasons. Not only was the small compact crossover versatile and fuel-efficient with a small inline-4, at just over $20,000 it's also relatively cheap among new cars. On Tuesday, the...Read More»
2019 Honda Pilot, HR-V revealed: more safety tech, a volume knob
The refreshed 2019 Honda Pilot and HR-V crossover SUVs were revealed Thursday with more standard active safety features, an updated infotainment system, and smoother powertrains. The Pilot and HR-V will go on sale July 16 and July 24, respectively...Read More»
2017 Honda HR-V vs. 2017 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars
A burgeoning number of small crossover utility vehicles is giving buyers more options than every before. Two of the most popular smaller SUVs are likely to be the Honda HR-V and the Jeep Renegade. The HR-V is a smaller sibling to the immensely...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2018
2018 Honda HR-V
6.5
Expert Rating
$19,670 - $26,540
The 2018 Honda HR-V blends great rear-seat flexibility and gas mileage, but it’s slow.
2017
2017 Honda HR-V
6.8
Expert Rating
$19,465 - $26,240
Think of the 2017 Honda HR-V as a Fit with all-wheel drive and a little more headroom. It's not as fun as it could be, but it makes a lot of sense.
2016
2016 Honda HR-V
7.8
Expert Rating
$19,215 - $25,990
The 2016 Honda HR-V smartly trades a little of the Fit's fuel economy for exuberant styling, more headroom, and optional all-wheel drive.
