The 2020 Honda Fit is a spacious small hatchback that’s thrifty, affordable, and safe. It’s not as fun as in years past, and its inexpensive-looking cabin underscores its economy-car status.

We rate it 5.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Fit receives no changes for 2020, as it’s set to be replaced in the rest of the world by a new model. Whether we’ll get the new Fit is yet to be seen, but the forecast isn’t optimistic.

Almost a shrunken minivan in terms of proportion, the 2020 Fit isn’t as handsome as previous generations, but it does have its merits. In Sport trim with black wheels and accents it looks properly racy, and EX-L models have enough panache to seem worth more than the upper limit of around $20,000. The interior has aged relatively well in terms of design, but the materials suit a $20,000 car—which is to say they’re drab.

All Fit models come with a 1.5-liter inline-4 and either a 6-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is exclusive, and the CVT features paddle “shifters” and a sport mode for a less rubbery experience, but this is still a subcompact, so 60 mph comes in about 10 seconds. While the suspension is soft enough in normal driving and the steering is responsive, we miss the more fun-loving Fits of yore.

Cargo and passenger space are superb for such a small car, featuring some of the most clever folding seats fitted to any vehicle. Four adults will fit comfortably, and with all the seats stowed away, the Fit can fit (pun intended) plenty of cargo.

Unlike its competitors, Honda has made active safety tech available on all trim models, and crash test scores are generally good minus a “poor” headlight rating from the IIHS. Sport models and above get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so start your shopping there.