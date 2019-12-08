Likes
- Spacious, flexible cabin
- Fun manual transmission
- Excellent mileage
- Available safety tech on all models
Dislikes
- Front seats are flat and hard
- Bargain basement materials
- Sluggish acceleration
- Not as fun as older versions
Buying tip
The 2020 Honda Fit is a versatile and relatively fun hatchback with impressive features and capability.
The 2020 Honda Fit is a spacious small hatchback that’s thrifty, affordable, and safe. It’s not as fun as in years past, and its inexpensive-looking cabin underscores its economy-car status.
We rate it 5.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The Fit receives no changes for 2020, as it’s set to be replaced in the rest of the world by a new model. Whether we’ll get the new Fit is yet to be seen, but the forecast isn’t optimistic.
Almost a shrunken minivan in terms of proportion, the 2020 Fit isn’t as handsome as previous generations, but it does have its merits. In Sport trim with black wheels and accents it looks properly racy, and EX-L models have enough panache to seem worth more than the upper limit of around $20,000. The interior has aged relatively well in terms of design, but the materials suit a $20,000 car—which is to say they’re drab.
All Fit models come with a 1.5-liter inline-4 and either a 6-speed manual or continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is exclusive, and the CVT features paddle “shifters” and a sport mode for a less rubbery experience, but this is still a subcompact, so 60 mph comes in about 10 seconds. While the suspension is soft enough in normal driving and the steering is responsive, we miss the more fun-loving Fits of yore.
Cargo and passenger space are superb for such a small car, featuring some of the most clever folding seats fitted to any vehicle. Four adults will fit comfortably, and with all the seats stowed away, the Fit can fit (pun intended) plenty of cargo.
Unlike its competitors, Honda has made active safety tech available on all trim models, and crash test scores are generally good minus a “poor” headlight rating from the IIHS. Sport models and above get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so start your shopping there.
2020 Honda Fit
Styling
The 2020 Honda Fit is a victim of its massively spacious interior, resulting in an egg-like shape that’s just not particularly interesting to look at.
The 2020 Honda Fit has the profile of a tiny minivan, but we still like its details inside and out. It’s on the boring side of average though, so that warrants X out of 10 here.
Older Fit models had a truer hatchback shape, but the 2020 Fit is egg-like to maximize interior space, much like a minivan would. In Sport guise with black wheels and trim it looks better, but other models are “meh.” At least top-tier EX-L versions get 16-inch alloys and some chrome trim.
The interior has aged better with its driver-centric cockpit and bright gauges. The buttons and knobs are logically laid out, and the touchscreen infotainment system is front-and-center. No complaints here.
2020 Honda Fit
Performance
The 2020 Honda Fit drives well for an economy car, but it’s not as fun as it used to be.
An economy car engine provides enough zip for city driving in the 2020 Honda Fit, but it won’t be winning any drag races. We give it 5 out of 10 here.
A 1.5-liter inline-4 with front-wheel drive is standard in the Fit, making 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. That’s good for a 0-60 mph time of about 10 seconds, which isn’t particularly fast by most metrics, but the Fit doesn’t want for power around town.
A 6-speed manual transmission comes standard, but a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is available on every model and standard on the EX-L trim. With its sport mode and paddle “shifters” it’s better than other belt-driven transmissions, and gas mileage with the CVT is significantly better.
Handling is sharp and responsive thanks to a short wheelbase and tossable dimensions, and the suspension handles road imperfections well for such a small car, but previous versions of the Fit were much more fun to drive.
2020 Honda Fit
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 Honda Fit isn’t particularly comfortable or luxurious, but it is exceptionally practical.
For a subcompact, the 2020 Honda Fit is unmatched in its versatility. A few trick seats and plenty of cargo space get points in our book, but material quality is predictably inexpensive. We give it 6 out of 10.
The Fit tops out at around $20,000, so you get what you pay for in terms of materials. Thin plastics abound, the cloth upholstery feels thin too, and the seats are flat and unsupportive for long journeys.
True to its name, however, the Fit is great at fitting people and stuff inside it. Its egg-like profile yields an impressive 95.7 cubic feet of passenger volume, with 39.3 inches of rear leg room. For context, that’s more leg room than the larger (and newer) Civic sedan and hatchback.
Cargo volume is good behind the rear seats at 16.6 cubic feet – more than the trunks of some mid-size sedans – and expands to a cavernous 52.7 cubes with the seats down. There’s also a trick “Magic Seat” in the rear that folds up and flat against the seat back, creating a deep storage area that can even fit a bicycle with the front tire removed.
2020 Honda Fit
Safety
The 2020 Honda Fit gets good crash test scores and offers active safety features on every model.
The 2020 Honda Fit receives impressive crash test scores for such a small vehicle and offers active safety tech on every model. That’s worth 7 out of 10 in our book.
The IIHS has rated the Fit “Good” in nearly every category, save for headlights, which got “Marginal” and “Poor” ratings.
The NHTSA had better things to say about the Fit, awarding five stars overall and in every category minus rollover, in which it received four stars. What’s more, the Fit offers active safety tech like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control for $1,000 more on the LX and Sport trims, making them standard on EX and EX-L models. The CVT is required to get these features, however, so manual transmission buyers are out of luck.
2020 Honda Fit
Features
The 2020 Honda Fit is well-equipped for the money but start shopping at the Sport.
The 2020 Honda Fit is a value-oriented subcompact, so its base model is fittingly spartan. Other models are well-equipped though, and the total price tops out around $22,000, worth 5 out of 10 here.
The Fit comes in LX, Sport, EX and EX-L trims, ranging from about $17,000 to $22,000. LX models get a 6-speed manual transmission, power windows, and a 5.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth and USB connections. Automatic emergency braking costs extra.
We’d start shopping with the Sport model, however, as it includes racy black wheels and trim, unique interior styling, a bigger touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the option for active safety features with the automatic transmission.
EX models get those active safety features as standard as well as keyless entry, a power moonroof, and more, while the top-tier EX-L gets options such as heated front seats and leather upholstery.
2020 Honda Fit
Fuel Economy
The 2020 Honda Fit is plenty efficient at 31 to 36 mpg combined.
In true economy car style, the 2020 Honda Fit gets excellent fuel economy thanks to a thrifty powertrain and low weight. We give it 7 out of 10.
Base manual models get 29 mpg city, 36 highway, 31 combined, but the optional CVT improves things to 33/40/36 mpg. EX and EX-L models with the CVT drop slightly to 31/36/33 mpg.
All models can run on regular fuel, and run an average fuel cost of about $1,100 to $1,250 per year according to the EPA.